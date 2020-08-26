Covid-19 has disrupted our lives in many ways—including getting access to health care—but even before the pandemic, healthcare has been a challenge for many:

Nearly 5 million Canadians over the age of 12 do not have a regular care provider 1 (and only 16% of primary care doctors have capacity and are accepting all new patients who ask for an appointment 2 )

"We're hugely excited to bring this timely and convenient service to our customers," says Vanessa Lycos, Vice President, Group Product and Marketing. "Nearly two-in-five Canadians say they have faced Covid-related barriers to medical care4. With telemedicine, talking to a doctor is safe, simple, fast and easy—any time of the day or night, 365 days a year. And with no travel time or time in the waiting room, it may also help reduce absenteeism, which is a growing problem for employers."

"As a result of the pandemic, consumers are more open than ever to telemedicine, and we're delighted to continue to support Empire Life and their members with access to quality care," said Dr. Tim Foggin, Canadian Medical Director, Teladoc Health. "For well over a decade we've been reimagining how care can be delivered so as the evolution of healthcare delivery continues, Canadians know they can trust Teladoc for a range of their care needs."

Empire Life also provides other Teladoc Health services including Best Doctors® expert medical services (added in 2018) and its Mental Health Navigator service (added earlier this year), delivering a convenient, single point of entry for a variety of health needs.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923, Empire Life is a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited. The company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the investment, insurance and group benefits coverage they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2020, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.8 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is transforming how people access and experience healthcare. Recognized as the world leader in virtual care, Teladoc Health directly delivers millions of medical visits across 175 countries each year, including for more than 9 million Canadians who benefit from integrated services inclusive of telehealth, mental health, expert medical services, and AI and analytics. For more than 20 years, starting with Best Doctors, Teladoc Health has had operations in Toronto and been partnering with employers, insurers, and hospitals & health systems to transform care delivery. Ranked #1 among direct-to-consumer telehealth providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Telehealth Satisfaction Study and Best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms for 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and real-time insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers, healthcare professionals, employers and health plans. For more information, please visit www.teladochealth.com or follow @TeladocHealth on Twitter.

