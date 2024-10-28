KINGSTON, ON, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, The Empire Life Insurance Company (Empire Life) launched six new segregated funds under its Guaranteed Investment Fund (GIF) contract to provide Canadians with greater choice and investment growth potential.

Empire Life Vanguard ETF Portfolio GIFS

A new suite of segregated fund Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) portfolios powered by a pioneer in the development of ETFs - Vanguard Investments:

Empire Life Vanguard Conservative Income ETF Portfolio GIF

Empire Life Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio GIF

Empire Life Vanguard Balanced ETF Portfolio GIF

Empire Life Vanguard Growth ETF Portfolio GIF

Empire Life American Growth GIF

Managed by Ashley Misquitta, Investment Strategist and Senior Portfolio Manager at Empire Life Investments Inc., the fund will provide exposure to some of the most innovative sectors of the U.S. market while maintaining an eye on quality and downside protection.

Empire Life Purpose Global Bond GIF

This new fund invests in the Purpose Global Bond ETF, which is sub-advised by Neuberger Berman, offers investors greater global fixed income diversification and the opportunity for capital appreciation as interest rates continue to shift.

Empire Life segregated funds allow investors to participate in the market with the peace of mind that their legacy has protections that allow it to be efficiently passed on to their loved ones.

"The Empire Life Vanguard ETF Portfolio GIFs provide an efficient and cost-effective way for investors to build and plan for their financial future," says Steve Pong, Senior Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer, Insurance and Investments. "Combined with adding the new Empire Life American Growth GIF and Empire Life Purpose Global Bond GIF, investors can now deepen their exposure in these markets to fuel future growth potential."

These six new segregated funds, combined with the six funds launched in the Spring, provide investors and advisors with greater choice and flexibility when planning for future financial security.

About Empire Life

Established in 1923 and a subsidiary of E-L Financial Corporation Limited, Empire Life provides individual and group life and health insurance, investment and retirement products. The Company's mission is to make it simple, fast and easy for Canadians to get the products and services they need to build wealth, generate income, and achieve financial security. As of June 30, 2024, Empire Life had total assets under management of $18.6 billion. Follow us on social media @EmpireLife or visit empire.ca for more information.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company is the portfolio manager of certain Empire Life segregated funds.

