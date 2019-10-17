Empire Life Investments appoints David Mann, Portfolio Manager, Global Equities

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Empire Life Investments Inc. today announced the appointment of David Mann, CFA, Portfolio Manager, Global Equities, to the Empire Life Investments team.

David is the lead manager of the Empire Life International Equity GIF, manager of the Empire Life Global Dividend Growth GIF and co-manager of Empire Life Global Equity GIF and Empire Life Global Smaller Companies GIF.

David has more than 10 years of investment industry experience, holding progressive roles at a Canadian independent wealth management firm. In addition to his role as Portfolio Manager, where he focused on investing in international equities in all markets outside North America, he was also Director of Equity Research.

"I'm excited to have David join our team to share his deep knowledge of global equity markets, while leveraging the backgrounds and experience of the team. David follows the same conservative, value-oriented and disciplined investment style with an emphasis on downside protection that our team is known for and that has helped us preserve and build wealth for clients," says Ian Hardacre, Senior Vice-President and Chief Investment Officer.

About Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Empire Life Insurance Company. The company manages and offers mutual funds and is the portfolio manager of the Empire Life segregated funds, including the Empire Life Guaranteed Investment Funds. As of June 30, 2019, Empire Life had total assets under management of $17.8 billion. Follow Empire Life on Twitter @EmpireLife or visit www.empire.ca for more information.

