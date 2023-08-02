EMP METALS ENTERS RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH UNIVERSITY OF REGINA FOR FINDING SOURCES OF SUBSURFACE LITHIUM

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a research collaboration with the University of Regina focused on tracing the source of lithium in subsurface waters within the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin – a 1.4 million square kilometer area in Western Canada that includes southwestern Manitoba, southern Saskatchewan, Alberta, northeastern British Columbia, and the southwest corner of the Northwest Territories.

The Company has agreed to support the work of University of Regina geologist Dr. Leslie Robbins by providing $30,000 in financial support over two years. In conjunction with EMP's financial support, Dr. Robbin's team has received a $60,000 Natural Science and Engineering Research Council (NSERC) Alliance grant.

"Lithium is a great option to help provide clean and renewable energy technologies – and demand for it is anticipated to increase substantially in the coming years," said Dr. Robbins, an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Science. "There's been a lot of momentum in Western Canada to extract lithium from subsurface brines. However, our understanding of this process is in its infancy, and there's a lack of a predictive framework to find the locations of these lithium deposits in subsurface brines. Working with EMP Metals Corp, my project will help advance this work."

"EMP is pleased to support the research being done by Dr. Robbins and his team. We believe that western Canada, and in particular southeastern Saskatchewan has huge reserves of Lithium and we are dedicated as a company to responsibly developing these reserves through to production, building value for our shareholders and Canadians as a whole," commented EMP CEO, Rob Gamley.

About EMP

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP, in partnership with ROK Resources, currently holds 192,000 net acres (77,700 hectares) of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan.

For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

About the University of Regina

Set in the heart of the Canadian prairies we are a comprehensive, mid-sized university where the opportunities are as limitless as the horizon. Our campuses are on Treaty 4 and 6 - the territories of the nêhiyawak, Anihšināpēk, Dakota, Lakota, and Nakoda peoples, and the homeland of the Michif/Métis nation. It is our responsibility to strengthen relationships with Indigenous communities to build a more inclusive future for all. Our three federated colleges, 10 faculties, 25 academic departments, and 18 research centres foster innovative research with practical and theoretical applications. We are committed to cultivating the potential of our 16,000 students and supporting their health and well-being. We take learning beyond the classroom through work and volunteer experiences to develop career-ready graduates.

Let's go far, together.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For further information: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422