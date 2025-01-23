MANSUR 3 TEST WELL RETURNS UP TO 217 MG/L LITHIUM CONCENTRATIONS, ESTABLISHES ENTIRE NEW PROJECT AREA

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful drilling and multi-layer perforation and swab testing of the third wellbore located in the Mansur project area, southeast Saskatchewan (see Figure 1).

Mansur Well 1-29 returned 217 mg/L in the Wymark D zone (for detailed test results refer to Table 1). This is the third test well EMP has drilled that has returned Lithium concentrations over 200 mg/L.

Key highlights:

Step out of 13 km from the initial northern Mansur test wellbores.

8 zones of interest were tested with concentrations of 217 mg/L in the Wymark D, and 150 mg/L in the Wymark C.

Additional concentration data continues to support the hypothesis of a contiguous resource.

Third party laboratory testing was used to confirm the results.

Table 1 - Test Results:

Target Interval Li Concentration (mg/L) Wymark E&F 111 Wymark D 217 Wymark C 150 Wymark B 83 Wymark A 72 Saskatoon A 60 Souris River 38

Note: Independent laboratory testing was conducted by Isobrine Solutions (Edmonton, Alberta)

Paul Schubach, COO, commented, "These test results continue to prove the tremendous lithium resource potential of our Saskatchewan land base and we continue to see strong and consistent concentrations in both the Wymark D and Wymark C intervals. It is important to note that the Mansur project area was not included in the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the lithium brines in the Viewfield project area (see press releases dated January 9, 2024 and February 15, 2024) (refer to Figure 1 map showing Viewfield PEA acreage in red outline).1 The results confirm the Mansur project area as an independent location for potential future commercial lithium production."

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Greg Bronson, P. Geo., a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Bronson is not independent as he is a director of the Company.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

1Additional details of the Preliminary Economic Assessment are set forth in the news releases dated January 9, 2024 and February 15, 2024.

The Technical Report is available on www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Preliminary Economic Assessment Cautionary Note

The Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Viewfield Lithium Brine Project is preliminary in nature and includes inferred resources that are considered too speculative to have the economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves and there is no certainty the estimates presented in the PEA will be realized. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

