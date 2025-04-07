EMP METALS ISSUES 216,000 WARRANTS TO TEMBO

VANCOUVER, BC, April 7, 2025 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its announcements on November 25, 2025, December 18, 2024 and March 11, 2025, it has issued 216,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Drawdown Fee Warrants") to Tembo Capital Holdings Guernsey Limited ("Tembo"), pursuant to the loan agreement dated November 25, 2024, as amended on March 11, 2025 (the "Loan Agreement"), with Tembo.

The Drawdown Fee Warrants were issued following the drawdown by the Company of US$1,000,000 from the non-revolving loan facility provided under the Loan Agreement, which is to be repaid, along with the previous drawdown by the Company of US$2,000,000 and the interest of 13.5% per annum accrued on the drawdowns, by the Company on December 31, 2025.

Each Drawdown Fee Warrant is exercisable to acquire one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common Share") at an exercise price of CDN$0.35 per Common Share until April 7, 2027.

The Drawdown Fee Warrants, including the Common Shares issuable on the exercise thereof, are subject to a hold period expiring on August 8, 2025.

About EMP Metals

EMP Metals is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large-scale resources using direct lithium extraction (DLE). EMP Metals currently holds 196,000 net (79,300 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

For more information, please contact: Rob Gamley, President, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422; Paul Schubach, COO, [email protected], Phone: 1-306-519-8341