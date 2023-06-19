EMP METALS COMPLETES DRILLING OF SECOND LITHIUM WELL IN VIEWFIELD AREA, SASKATCHEWAN

VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - EMP Metals Corp. (CSE: EMPS) (OTCQB: EMPPF) ("EMP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce Hub City Lithium Corp. ("HCL"), a subsidiary company to EMP, has completed the drilling of its second targeted lithium well in the Viewfield area. The perforation and flow testing of the Duperow formation will begin within the next seven days and take approximately three to four weeks to complete. Brine concentrations and flow rates will be reported upon completion of testing.

The objective of the second targeted lithium well is to: (i) delineate the established pool, (ii) reaffirm commerciality, and (iii) take appropriate steps towards a future commercial pilot plant. The data will be used to contribute towards the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") which is expected in Q3 2023. The well may also serve as a future disposal well with the drilling pad optimizing future multi-zone horizontal wells, as the Company continues to delineate the established pool.

Rob Gamley, CEO of EMP, commented, "We continue to aggressively advance our business plan in our two core areas, Mansur and Viewfield. EMP remains focused on the completion of its PEA and deployment of a pilot plant, which may occur in early 2024."

By way of background, lithium concentrations and flow testing of the first lithium dedicated test well in the Viewfield area, as described in the press release dated February 21st, 2023, returned lithium concentrations in the Duperow formation of up to 259 mg/l and high volume flow testing from all zones at an average rate of 550 m3/day.

Joint Venture

EMP and ROK Resources Inc. ("ROK") (TSXV: ROK) jointly own HCL. EMP has a seventy-five (75%) percent interest in HCL, with the balance, twenty-five (25%) percent, owned by ROK.

About EMP

EMP is a Canadian-based lithium exploration and development company focused on large scale resources using direct lithium extraction ("DLE"). EMP, in partnership with ROK, currently holds 192,000 net (77,700 hectares) acres of Subsurface Dispositions and strategic wellbores in Southern Saskatchewan. For more information, please go to the Company's website at www.empmetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. EMP Metals cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond EMP Metals' control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to EMP Metals' limited operating history, ability to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its exploration and development objectives on its mineral properties, obtaining the necessary permits to carry out its activities and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, EMP Metals undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE EMP Metals Corp.

For further information: Rob Gamley, President & CEO, [email protected], Phone: 1-604-689-7422