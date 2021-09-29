Canada's Clean50 Awards are announced annually by Delta Management Group and the Clean50 organization to recognize those 50 individuals or small teams, from 16 different categories, who have done the most to advance the cause of sustainability and clean capitalism in Canada over the past 2 years.

"I'm truly honoured to receive this award in the Manufacturing and Transportation category, alongside with other leaders in sustainability. Nova Bus is committed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions with its zero-emission buses and to support the governments with their commitments to move to Net-Zero emissions by 2050 and I am proud to be part of this journey. I receive this award on my behalf, but I dedicate it to the hard work and collaboration of all the teams I work with", said Emmanuelle Toussaint.

Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group, said "Emmanuelle Toussaint was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors, and was among Honourees selected from an initial pool of over 1,000 well qualified nominees."

Over the past years, Toussaint has invested her time to advocate for green economy and zero emission buses to increase operational efficiency among businesses like Nova Bus and the Volvo Group. She currently serves on the boards of the Canadian Urban Transit Association (CUTA), of the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), of the Quebec Federation of Chambers of Commerce (FCCQ) and chairs the board of Propulsion Quebec.

"I congratulate Ms. Toussaint for her leadership and visionary work. The excellence of Québec leaders like Ms. Toussaint helps to propel Québec forward and to develop a green and resilient economy. The government is proud of its Québec manufactures such as Nova Bus and Prevost, North American divisions of the Volvo Group, that are working to propose solutions for reducing our GHG emissions" , said Benoit Charette, Minister of the Environment and the Fight against Climate Change, Minister Responsible for the Fight against Racism and Minister Responsible for the Laval Region.

"Emmanuelle advocates tirelessly for electric transportation in North America. We are very proud of this individual award which testifies to the performance and competence of our employees on topics that are crucial for the Volvo Group. This is a fantastic achievement" said Ralph Acs, President of Volvo Group Canada Inc.

"Emmanuelle is actively involved in numerous organizations and associations active in the field of the environment and sustainable economy, and in addition to having played a key role in the transformation project of Nova Bus. This personal distinction demonstrates the extent of her talent and role in the implementation of the acceleration of Nova Bus' electromobility strategy, added Martin Larose, President at Nova Bus.

In choosing Toussaint for the award, organizers of the Clean50 Awards noted: "When you see a transit bus in Canada, chances are, two times out of three, it was built by Nova Bus. Emmanuelle advocated strongly for Nova Bus' greener future and has helped lead the acceleration of Nova Bus' electromobility strategy, finding a willing partner in the Federal Government transition with support for this $185M project that will help North American cities to operate hundreds of ZEBs (zero-emissions buses) as they hit the road across Canada and the USA."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com

About Delta Management Group / Canada's Clean50:

Leading ESG, sustainability and clean tech search firm Delta Management Group founded, and remains the steward of the Canada's Clean50 awards, created in 2011 to annually identify, recognize and connect 50 sustainability leaders from every sector of Canadian endeavor, in order to facilitate understanding, collaboration and innovation in the fight to keep climate change impacts below 1.5 degrees C. Ancillary awards also recognize 20 Emerging Leaders and the Top Sustainability Projects of the year, as well as bestow Lifetime Achievement designations.

For further information: Please contact Melina Jalbert at 819-230-9890 or by email at [email protected] or Gavin Pitchford 416-925-2005 x 2300, [email protected]

