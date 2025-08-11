MONTREAL, Aug. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Nova Bus, a Canadian leader in electric bus manufacturing and part of the Volvo Group, is proud to announce that it has recently been awarded a contract to produce the first 120 LFSe+ fully electric city buses for Calgary Transit. Production of these buses is scheduled to begin in 2027 at Nova Bus's 100% Canadian factories.

"We are very honored and proud of our +15-years partnership with Calgary Transit which continues with these 100% electric Nova Bus buses. These will complement the current Nova Bus fleet of CNG and Diesel buses that are providing daily transit services for the people of this great Canadian city. This is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates our shared commitment to innovation and sustainability for the well-being of the community," said Paul Le Houillier, President of Nova Bus.

The awarding of this contract to Nova Bus is part of Calgary Transit's commitment to improving its service and to achieve its goal of decarbonating its transit system. This investment, supported by the federal government, will increase the size of its bus fleet while diversifying its propulsion modes in public transit and reducing long-term costs.

LFSe+ city buses power the future of sustainable public transportation.

The LFSe+ city bus offers a 100% electric public transportation experience. This reliable and sustainable transportation solution meets stringent operational requirements for many major cities across North America including in Vancouver, Banff, Saskatoon, Regina, Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec city and Halifax as well as New York, Houston, San Francisco and Milwaukee. Equipped with two charging options, LFSe+ buses can use overhead charging via a pantograph as well as a plug-in system using two sockets located on each side of the bus, ensuring full adaptability to existing charging infrastructure and facilitating efficient route planning.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus, a member of the Volvo Group, is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Nova Bus supports transit agencies and bus fleet operators in their transition to electric mobility with the LFSe+, its 100% electric, long-range bus model that combines Nova Bus's proven structure with the latest innovations in electric propulsion. Nova Bus is committed to supporting the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and contributing positively to a greener economy. For more information on Nova Bus products and services, please visit novabus.com.

SOURCE Nova Bus

