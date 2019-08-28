Emerging Musicians Strike a Chord in Rouyn-Noranda

The Government of Canada supports the 17th Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi Témiscamingue

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 28, 2019 /CNW/ - The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism, took advantage of his visit to Abitibi-Témiscamingue today to announce financial support to Collectif 08 for the 17th Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (FME). He made this announcement on his own behalf as well as that of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Funding of $62,500 is being provided by Canadian Heritage through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund. This amount includes an additional $12,500 that comes from measures announced in Budget 2019. This funding will allow festival visitors to enjoy a diverse and dynamic program of events that puts emerging artists and groups in the spotlight.

The financial assistance provided by CED totals $190,125 over three years (2018, 2019 and 2020) in the form of a non-repayable contribution under the Quebec Economic Development Program. The sum of $63,290 allocated for 2019 will go toward marketing for the festival outside Quebec to help increase awareness of Abitibi-Témiscamingue as a tourist destination. The event will attract a large number of visitors from both Canada and abroad, and will stimulate the region's economy through the economic benefits of tourism.

"The Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue is a springboard for bold, original music and for local and international creative artists. In the space of a few days, Rouyn-Noranda becomes a hub for alternative music. I hope all the visitors and participating artists enjoy the festival!"

—The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism

"The Festival de musique émergente en Abitibi-Témiscamingue has become one of Quebec's top festivals thanks to its artistic programming and the unique experience it offers visitors. The Government of Canada is glad to support this event, which helps strengthen the region's international profile and generates major benefits for employment, tourism and visibility for Canada."

—The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

"The FME returns for its 17th consecutive year in Rouyn-Noranda, with bold musical programming that celebrates talent from Quebec and Europe. For this edition, the FME is bringing back the outdoor performances on 7th Street. The Festival will once again welcome many industry professionals who will have the chance to discover both the talent and the famously unique experience of the FME."

—Jenny Thibault, Vice-President of the Board of Directors, FME

Collectif 08, the organization behind the Festival de musique émergente, provides a platform for original music and helps promote Canadian groups on the national and international scene.

The 17th edition of the FME is taking place from August 29 to September 1, 2019. The festival, which brings more than 30,000 visitors to Rouyn-Noranda each year, will once again feature three concerts on the Desjardins outdoor stage.

The VR Garden is back for a second year in a row. Festival visitors will enjoy the enhanced version of this technology with even more virtual reality experiences.

