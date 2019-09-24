Emergen-C® announces Montreal's very own Hockey Superstar, Phillip Danault as Brand Ambassador

As a high-performance athlete, and long-time fan of the brand, Danault was the perfect choice for Emergen-C. " Coming off the ice you can feel depleted. Having Emergen-C in my bag, helps me get the boost of vitamins and electrolytes my body needs, all at the same time!"

Phillip is excited about this new role as Ambassador and shares "I'm looking forward to sharing my personal experience using Emergen-C, not just during the cold season, but all year round."

For the rest of Canada, athletes or not, The Emergen-C Core powders are the perfect sidekick for your busy, on -the-go schedule. Packed with 7 B Vitamins and electrolytes, it's never been easier to support your wellness goals.

With the cold and flu season fast approaching, Emergen-C Immune+ powders provide that extra boost of Vitamin D to help ensure Canadians are getting their daily recommended allowance, even when the sun isn't shining. Emergen-C Immune+ may also help prevent colds in those experiencing physical stress and can help provide a reduction in the duration and severity of cold symptoms.*

When he's not on the ice, Danault is busy making sure everyone in his family stays healthy and with a new baby at home, it's important to keep his immunity optimized. "As soon as I feel a cold coming or prior to the cold and flu season, I reach for Emergen-C Immune+ to help support my immune system and get a boost of Vitamin C*, plus it tastes great !"

As the summer draws to a close, Emergen-C wants Canadians to continue feeling their best year round. Stay on top of your wellness, by including Emergen-C Core Powders and Immune+ Powders as part of your healthy, active lifestyle.

About Emergen-C

With more vitamin C than 10 oranges**, Emergen-C provides 1,000 mg of Vitamin C, B Vitamins, electrolytes, and an antioxidant helping in energy production and to maintain immune function. Our formulations are packed with natural flavours, and contain no artificial sweeteners - just add the effervescent powder to water & stir. Also available in tasty gummies to help you achieve your wellness goals!

Emergen-C is available online and in all major retailers and pharmacies across Canada. ARP: $13.98.

Vitamin and Mineral supplement for the maintenance of good health. Always read and follow the label.

*May help provide a modest reduction in duration and severity of colds when taken regularly. **Based on the Health Canada Nutrient Value of Common Foods

