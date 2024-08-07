International Track and Field Star, Roxroy Cato, Teams Up with Emergen-C Crystals to Promote Health & Wellness On The Go

"As an international competitor, staying healthy and energized is crucial to my performance both on and off the track'" said Cato. "Going up against the best athletes in the world is the challenge of a lifetime but getting my daily energy and immune boost has never been easier! I'm thrilled to team up with Emergen-C Crystals to ensure I'm bringing my best to every race".

Available in two natural fruit flavours, orange and strawberry, Emergen-C Crystals are loaded with Vitamin C and Zinc for daily immune support and B vitamins (B6 & B12) to support energy metabolism. When it comes to getting your daily immune and energy boost, the instructions are simple: Rip it. Tip it. That's it!

"In the hustle and bustle of daily life, prioritizing energy and immune health can feel like one more thing on the to-do list," said Syed Zeeshan Shams, Head of Marketing. "That's why we're thrilled to partner with Roxroy Cato, because nobody understands the need for an easy, portable and effective way of supporting overall wellness better than a global track star. Packed with essential vitamins and minerals, Emergen-C Crystals take the guesswork out of good daily habits."

Emergen-C Crystals are intended for adult use only and have a flexible intake of 1-2 packets per day. There are 24-packets per carton and both cartons and packets should be stored at room temperature. Available for purchase on Amazon, Emergen-C Crystals offers a convenient way to prioritize your overall health and well-being.

For more information about Emergen-C Crystals, please visit emergen-c.ca

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a global leader in consumer health, with a purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. Haleon's product portfolio spans five major categories - Oral Health, Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Other, and Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS). Its long-standing brands - such as Advil, Sensodyne, Voltaren, NeoCitran, Polident, and Centrum - are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding.

