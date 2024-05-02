OTTAWA, ON, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer (EAB - Agrilus planipennis) in the City of Vancouver, British Columbia. These detections, which are outside of currently regulated areas for emerald ash borer in Canada, are the first detections of EAB larvae in BC.

Emerald ash borer is a highly destructive insect that attacks and kills ash trees (Fraxinus sp.). It is a federally regulated pest in Canada. EAB is currently found in parts of six provinces and is spreading to new areas via the movement of firewood and ash material (such as logs, branches and wood chips). This pest poses no threat to human health.

The CFIA has put movement restrictions in place to protect Canada's landscape and economy by preventing the spread of emerald ash borer to non-infested areas of Canada. Effective April 2024, the movement of all ash material such as logs, branches, and woodchips, and all species of firewood from the affected sites, is restricted. The property owners in the affected area have been notified of these restrictions.

The CFIA is conducting surveillance activities to determine where EAB may be present, and is collaborating with the City of Vancouver, the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation, the Province of British Columbia, and other stakeholders to respond to the detections and slow the spread of this pest.

Quick Facts

The emerald ash borer primarily destroys ash trees and is not known to attack soft wood lumber species of trees such as pine and spruce.

The emerald ash borer is native to China and eastern Asia . Its presence in Canada was first confirmed in 2002 and has since been found in six provinces.

and eastern . Its presence in was first confirmed in 2002 and has since been found in six provinces. CFIA regulates this pest to protect Canada's forests, municipal trees and nurseries.

Related Products or Associated Links

Follow us on social media

Twitter: @CFIA_Canada

Facebook: CFIACanada

LinkedIn: canadian-food-inspection-agency

Instagram: @CFIA_Canada

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) touches the lives of all Canadians in so many positive ways. Every day, hard-working CFIA employees—including inspectors, veterinarians and scientists—inspect food for safety risks, work to protect plants from pests and invasive species, and respond to animal diseases that could threaten Canada's animal resource base and human health. Guided by science-based decision-making and modern regulations, the Agency works tirelessly to promote access to and verify safe food in Canada and to support access to international markets for our high-quality agricultural products. To learn more, visit inspection.canada.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)

For further information: Media Relations, Canadian Food Inspection Agency, 613-773-6600