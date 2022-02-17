Embracing Regulatory Modernization and Strengthening Counselling Public Protection Measures

VICTORIA, BC, Feb. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) applauds the Federal and British Columbia (BC) Provincial governments for their increased funding of mental health services. Canadians continue to report an increase in stress, anxiety, depression, and loneliness. In fact, almost half of all Canadians have reported that their mental health has worsened since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The statistics are very clear – mental health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond are impacting Canadians of all walks of life," said Michael Radano, BCACC Executive Director. "That both Federal and Provincial levels of government have recognized the need to increase funding for support of mental health services is encouraging. Counselling professionals serve a critical role within these programs, and the public deserves access to safe, ethical, and accountable mental health support."

The BCACC is committed to ensuring that the professionals who are supporting this increased need for mental health services have the proper education and qualifications and are held accountable through adherence to a code of ethical conduct and standard of practice to ensure public protection.

The BC Ministry of Health regulatory modernization initiative has many goals, but the essence of the initiative is to improve patient safety and increase public trust in the regulatory framework.

Considering the modernization initiative, the BCACC now has a model for best practice in regulation and can work to strengthen its existing practices to be in alignment with the new regulatory College for Allied Health and Care Professionals and the other regulatory Colleges in BC.

The BCACC believes the ultimate balance of public safety and quality of practice for Counselling in BC is the regulation of its 5500 + members by the BC government under the regulatory College for Allied and Care Professionals. Until regulation is timely for the BC government, the BCACC will ensure that those best practices are implemented and upheld to the best of its ability in the interest of public trust.

The BC Association of Clinical Counsellors (BCACC) is a non-profit provincial professional association founded in 1988 with more than 5500 members. BCACC advocates for the Counselling profession and for public access to mental health services. Its members (Registered Clinical Counsellors – RCCs) are held to the highest standards of practice and a strict code of ethics in service and protection of the public.

