Elton John Hosts All-New Music Benefit Special, THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT, Sunday, March 29 on Much, MTV, and CP24

– Bell Media partners on benefit event that will see Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, and more perform from their homes live at 9 p.m. ET–

– Special pays tribute to medical professionals working to treat patients suffering from COVID-19 and seeks donations from viewers to the Canadian Red Cross –

TORONTO, March 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Bell Media announced today the all-new one-hour music benefit event, THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT, will be broadcast in Canada this Sunday, March 29 at 9 p.m. ET on Much, MTV, and CP24, with audio available on the iHeartRadio Canada app and iHeartRadio.ca. Airing commercial free, the benefit concert provides entertainment relief and support to help fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus while celebrating the resilience of Canadians during this pandemic.

Hosted by Elton John, Canadian viewers will be invited to support the Canadian Red Cross COVID-19 response by online, SMS, and phone donations (see details below).

THE IHEART LIVING ROOM CONCERT features performances by Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, Tim McGraw, and more. Artists come to viewers live from their own homes, filmed with their cell phones, cameras, and audio equipment, to ensure the health and safety of all involved.

In addition to featuring music, the concert pays tribute to frontline health professionals, first responders, and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm's way to help fight the spread of the virus.

Following the broadcast, the special will be available on Crave and CTV.ca.

Additional details and performers will be announced leading up to the broadcast. For more information visit iHeart.com/LivingRoomConcert.

Canadian Red Cross donation methods that go live Sunday night include :

Online

English: redcross.ca/concert

French: croixrouge.ca/concert

SMS

English: Donate $10 by texting CONCERT to 20222

French: Donate $10 by texting CONCERT to 30333

1-800

TBA

