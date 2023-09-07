MONTREAL, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical Group ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, is proud to announce that it has joined the Hippocratic AI Founding Partner Program to co-develop the first safety-focused Large Language Model (LLM) specially focused on healthcare. ELNA is the only Canadian company part of the founding partners, along with U.S. counterparts Universal Health Services (UHS), HonorHealth, Cincinnati Children's, SonderMind, Vital Software, and Capsule. The founding partners will play an integral role in developing and enhancing Hippocratic AI's technology.

ELNA's partnership with Hippocratic AI lays a foundation for positive transformation at a time of various challenges in healthcare networks, such as the lack of access to care, operational inefficiency, uneven quality of care and fundamental staffing issues.

Hippocratic AI is building the industry's first safety-focused LLM designed specifically for healthcare, with an initial emphasis on non-diagnostic, patient-facing applications. To build a safer LLM, Hippocratic AI has implemented a multifaceted approach in creating its product, including outperforming GPT-4 on over 100 healthcare certifications, training on healthcare-specific vocabulary, leveraging reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) via healthcare professionals, bedside manner, and deep industry partnerships to verify that the model is truly safe.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hippocratic AI and harness the power of innovation, ultimately improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve. As the largest clinic network in Canada, we have a role to play to make sure that AI platforms are safe, applicable and relevant to what's really happening before, during and after the care experience," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical Group. "

Maxime Cohen, Chief AI Officer for ELNA Medical Group, added: "We believe that AI and advanced technologies will greatly enhance access and delivery of high-quality healthcare. As one of the founding partners, we are thus in the best position to collaborate on creating a carefully-trained LLM specifically tailored for healthcare and in determining its readiness for deployment. For ELNA Medical Group, which is the only Canadian healthcare network participating in Hippocratic AI's Founding Partner Program, it's an incredible opportunity to bring our expertise and our engagement towards better healthcare. We are confident that this new innovative technology will be deployed responsibly to serve both our patients and our doctors."

ELNA Medical Group has a dedicated internal team and external counsel ensuring all activities are done while ensuring the highest and strictest data security and privacy policies are followed, in compliance with all provincial and federal laws and regulations.

"Our vision is to make healthcare accessible at a scale we've never seen before," said Munjal Shah, Co-Founder and CEO of Hippocratic AI. "Only through the use of LLMs can we get there. Our 10 founding partners are innovative leaders with a vision to radically improve access to healthcare through the use of LLMs, while deeply understanding that much work needs to be done to ensure safety. It is an honour to work alongside ELNA Medical and the other Founding partners."

About ELNA Medical Group

ELNA Medical Group is Canada's largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 1.6 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a seamlessly integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve and optimize access to quality care, ELNA empowers patients and practitioners by leveraging and building state-of-the-art technologies, with a focus on AI-powered systems, and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders to provide better outcomes for Canadians. ELNA combines its best-in-class medical offering with access to premier diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical testing for more than three decades. To learn more, go to https://www.elnamedical.com/

About Hippocratic AI

Hippocratic AI's mission is to develop the safest artificial Health General Intelligence (HGI). The company believes that safe HGI can dramatically improve healthcare accessibility and health outcomes in the world by bringing deep healthcare expertise to every human. No other technology has the potential to have this level of global impact on health. The company was founded by a group of reputable physicians, hospital administrators, Medicare professionals, and artificial-intelligence researchers from El Camino Health, Johns Hopkins, Washington University in St. Louis, Stanford, Google, and Nvidia. Hippocratic AI received $65M in seed financing and is backed by two of the pioneering healthcare investors in Silicon Valley: General Catalyst and Andreessen Horowitz. For more information on Hippocratic AI's performance on 100+ Medical and Compliance Certifications, go to https://www.hippocraticai.com/

Source

ELNA Medical Group

SOURCE ELNA Medical

For further information: ELNA Medical Group, Jonathan Prunier, Sernior Director, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]; Hippocratic AI, [email protected]; Information: Marie-Rose Desautels, Morin Relations Publiques, [email protected]