MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - ELNA Medical Group (the "Company" or "ELNA") announced today that it has brought an application before the Québec Superior Court (Commercial Division) (the "Court") to seek protection under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA") for the majority of its entities.

Notwithstanding the Company's significant growth and cost optimization measures taken in recent years, ELNA is facing financial pressures and has no alternative but to initiate restructuring proceedings to initiate a formal sale and investment solicitations process ("SISP") with a view to emerging as a resilient a thriving business for the long term.

ELNA's primary objective is to sustain its operations effectively, ensuring uninterrupted care and support for its patients, doctors, healthcare professionals, and the broader community it serves.

About ELNA Medical Group

ELNA Medical Group is Canada's largest network of medical clinics & diagnostic laboratories, focused on revolutionizing healthcare, patient and doctor experience. With over 100 clinics and points of care, over 1,000 physicians, and serving more than 3 million Canadians, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a fully integrated omnichannel ecosystem, to better serve our patients in our clinics, virtually and in-home. Striving to improve patient outcomes and optimize access to high quality healthcare, ELNA provides unparalleled support to healthcare professionals within its modern clinics by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders. ELNA complements its vast offering of over 500 medical services with access to diagnostic services, through its subsidiary CDL Laboratories, a leader in medical testing for over three decades. For more information, visit: elnamedical.com

