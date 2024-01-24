ELNA reaches 101 medical clinics and points of care in Canada.

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The ELNA Medical Group ("ELNA"), Canada's largest network of medical clinics, continues its strategic growth with the acquisition of the largest medical group in the greater Quebec City area comprised of both La Cité Médicale in Sainte-Foy (Place de la Cité) and La Cité Médicale in Charlesbourg. Operating for over 15 years, these two medical complexes collectively span 60,000 square feet.

La Cité Médicale Logo (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)

This strategic acquisition will see more than 100 physicians, 20 nurses, and a support team of over one-hundred professionals to join the ranks of the ELNA team, thereby enhancing La Cité Médicale's service offering.

La Cité Médicale is comprised of two family medicine groups (FMGs), corporate services, and private services. It offers a complete range of high-quality primary care and specialized medical services, with the aim of providing patients with the resources they need to achieve the best possible health outcomes, including improved access.

Its many services include family medicine, minor emergencies, numerous medical specialties including cardiology, psychiatry and infectious diseases, medical esthetics, and a travel health clinic.

La Cité Médicale also stands as a prominent leader in corporate medicine, delivering top-tier, professional, and personalized services grounded in a proactive, multidisciplinary approach. These services include enabling the recruitment of healthy employees, supporting safe workplace environments, disability prevention and management, and meticulous follow-ups to facilitate timely employee return to work.

"From our first meeting with the team at La Cité Médicale, we were impressed by the scope and quality of the services provided to their patients. Through the acquisition of this significant medical group, we aim to enhance our capacity to serve the patients of these reputable and well-established clinics" says Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical Group.

"ELNA will deploy its vast resources, including its cutting-edge technologies powered by AI, to improve patient experience and offer the best in quality care, whether in-clinic, virtually, or at home," concludes Mr. Amram.

"This acquisition by ELNA allows two leaders to join forces in order to offer our physicians and professionals an even more complete range of services, while providing our patients with a quality of care that meets their expectations," emphasizes Dr. Michel Lafrenière, Medical Director of La Cité Médicale de Sainte-Foy, who will continue to provide medical direction for the clinic.

"Thanks to the scale of its resources, ELNA will help strengthen our team to enhance our patients' healthcare experience. We are very proud of this," adds Dr. Guy Drouin, Medical Director of La Cité Médicale de Charlesbourg.

With this transaction, ELNA reaches 101 clinics and points of care across Canada. A total of 1.8 million patients will now be able to benefit from the care of more than 880 physicians, and hundreds of other healthcare professionals.

About ELNA Medical Group

ELNA Medical Group is Canada's largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 1.8 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a fully integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve patient outcomes and optimize access to quality healthcare, ELNA provides unparalleled support to healthcare professionals by leveraging cutting-edge technologies powered by AI and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders. ELNA complements its vast medical offering with access to high-quality diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary CDL Laboratories, a leader in medical testing for over three decades. For more information, visit: elnamedical.com.

SOURCE ELNA Medical

