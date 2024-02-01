More than 1,000 physicians now practice within the ELNA network across Canada.

MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Montreal's ELNA Medical Group ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, has acquired the Brunswick Health Group, a pillar of Quebec's healthcare infrastructure for close to 30 years.

Brunswick Medical Group (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)

This strategic transaction will enable Brunswick Health Group to maintain as well as improve the quality, diversity, and accessibility of their services to more than 250,000 patients a year. Thanks to a multidisciplinary care team of more than 250 healthcare professionals, including 120 physicians, 40 nurses and a team of about 100 support staff and many other healthcare professionals.

Brunswick Health Group offers more than 30 different high-quality clinical services under one roof, including family medicine, emergency care and a range of medical specialties such as pediatrics, cardiology, psychiatry, gynecology/obstetrics, and dermatology.

To enhance the patient experience and facilitate access to the highest quality healthcare, Brunswick Health Group is part of a state-of-the-art medical centre which also offers a wide range of complementary services including radiology, endoscopy, diagnostic testing, physiotherapy, nutrition, pharmacy, dental care, and many other medical and paramedical services.

"The strategic acquisition of Brunswick Health Group, a well-established medical complex with an outstanding reputation, marks another strong step forward in ELNA Medical Group's mission to transform the Canadian healthcare experience to better serve patients," says Laurent Amram, president and founder of ELNA Medical Group.

"We were immediately impressed by ELNA's breadth of expertise and resources. Joining forces with ELNA will strengthen our team and enhance the quality and accessibility of our patient services in terms of both medical treatment and state-of-the-art technology, whether in-clinic, virtually or at home" says Vince Trevisonno, CEO of Brunswick Health Group, who will continue to lead the organization.

"ELNA will leverage its vast resources to empower Brunswick Health Group patients in taking greater control of their health by enhancing the offered medical services and integrating our advanced technologies powered by AI" concludes Mr. Amram.

As a result of this acquisition, ELNA's second acquisition since the start of 2024, more than 1,000 of its physicians and its many other healthcare professionals will treat over two million patients across the country. ELNA's network now spans 112 clinics and points of care in Canada.

As Brunswick Health Group is under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act (CCAA), the closing of this transaction is currently in escrow and subject to court approval in the coming days.

About ELNA Medical Group

ELNA Medical Group is Canada's largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 2 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a fully integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve patient outcomes and optimize access to quality healthcare, ELNA provides unparalleled support to healthcare professionals by leveraging cutting-edge technologies powered by AI and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders. ELNA complements its vast medical offering with access to high-quality diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary CDL Laboratories, a leader in medical testing for over three decades. For more information, visit: elnamedical.com

