ELNA Medical Comes to Quebec's Largest Multipurpose Shopping Centre with Acquisition of Clinique Santé DIX30

MONTREAL, Feb. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today the acquisition of a controlling interest in Clinique Santé DIX30, located in one of Greater Montreal's most vibrant and booming commercial and residential areas.

Inaugurated in 2013 and treating more than 135,000 patients every year, Clinique Santé DIX30 offers an innovative approach to public care in an ultramodern setting. Its services include an urgent care clinic, as well as primary care and more than ten medical specialties

Clinique Santé DIX30 (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)

"ELNA's acquisition of a controlling interest in Clinique Santé DIX30 affirms our commitment to provide greater access to quality care for all patients. Residents of Montreal's South Shore and surrounding areas will now benefit from an increased offering within a larger integrated network extending well beyond the clinic, including virtually and in-home, thanks to our unique ecosystem powered by advanced technologies," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

Conveniently situated in the heart of Quartier DIX30, and steps away from a major real estate development and future REM station, ELNA's newest 20,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility is its second medical complex and fifth clinic in the Montérégie region.

"Clinique Santé DIX30 has prided itself in offering our patients the very best care for more than a decade. Our union with ELNA, a partner with a stalwart commitment to quality and innovation in its DNA, will enable us to expand our offerings and provide more options for patients, while propelling our clinic into the next generation," added Sylvain Perron, President of Clinique Santé DIX30.

ELNA Medical is Canada's largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 1.6 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a seamlessly integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve and optimize access to quality care, ELNA empowers patients and practitioners by leveraging and building state-of-the-art technologies, with a focus on AI-powered systems, and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders to provide better outcomes for Canadians. ELNA combines its best-in-class medical offering with access to premier diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical testing for more than three decades.

SOURCE ELNA Medical

For further information: Media inquiries: Peter Subissati, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Relations, ELNA Medical, [email protected]