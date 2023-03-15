MONTREAL, March 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today the acquisition of two private clinics, Créa-MeD and Uni-Med, located, respectively, in downtown Montreal and the thriving Bois-Franc neighbourhood, in the borough of Saint-Laurent.

Established in 2008 as one of Quebec's first non-RAMQ clinics, Créa-MeD's state-of-the-art clinic offers a wide range of private family medicine and specialized care including comprehensive STI testing, while Uni-Med offers quick access to private family medicine and specialized women's health services, including one of Quebec's leading practices in hormone therapy and a centre of excellence for women's health issues.

"ELNA is committed to providing Canadians with quicker and better access to quality care, where and how patients want it. We are constantly striving to improve the patient experience by providing more ways for patients to get and stay healthy through the country's most comprehensive range of quality care, whether at our clinics, at home or virtually. The addition of two new private family medicine clinics comes at a time when demand for such services is at an all-time high," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical.

ELNA's network includes over 95 clinics and points of care located throughout Canada, including more than 25 in Quebec. Créa-MeD and Uni-Med join ELNA's growing private care network of five clinics throughout Greater Montreal.

ELNA Medical is Canada's largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 1.6 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a seamlessly integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve and optimize access to quality care, ELNA empowers patients and practitioners by leveraging and building state-of-the-art technologies, with a focus on AI-powered systems, and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders to provide better outcomes for Canadians. ELNA combines its best-in-class medical offering with access to premier diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical testing for more than three decades.

