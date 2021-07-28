Jean-François Boily has 17 years of experience in the field of finance. He has a proven track record in financial and investor relations, raising capital, corporate governance as well as mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical, clinical and bioresearch sectors. During the course of his career with mid-size private as well as large publicly traded companies, he held several top-level positions and successfully implemented and monitored company-wide objectives, policies, procedures, processes, programs, and practices to ensure continuously sound financial accounting and the achievement of established goals. Before joining ELNA, Mr. Boily served as CFO of two publicly listed innovative biopharmaceutical companies and, prior to that, held senior financial positions at TEVA Canada. A CPA, CA, he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration – Specialization in Accounting from HEC Montreal.

Yolaine Cohen Scali is an experienced executive in business development strategy whose strong ability to identify and secure valuable partnerships and collaboration opportunities led to important pharmaceutical product portfolio expansion and growth across Canada. Most of her close to 20-year career was spent in the healthcare sector, more specifically in various key roles at Pharmascience Inc. Before joining ELNA, Mrs. Cohen spearheaded the successful licensing of Crescita Therapeutics Inc.'s flagship dermatology product in key international markets. Mrs. Cohen holds a Master in Operations Research as well as a Bachelor's degree in Marketing and Quantitative Methods from HEC Montreal.

"We are extremely pleased by today's appointments, which will further bolster our experienced management team at a time when ELNA continues to accelerate its growth strategy across Canada. We will pursue our journey to lead the industry in terms of innovation, with an eye to generating new ways to improve the health outcomes of Canadians through prevention, integrated care and advanced technology", stated Laurent Amram, President and Founder of the ELNA Medical group.

About ELNA Medical

ELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada, with over 800 medical professionals in 56 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics under the private and public healthcare systems. True to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

SOURCE ELNA Medical

For further information: Jonathan Prunier ▪ Director, Marketing and Communications, ELNA Medical ▪ [email protected] ▪ 514-344-8022 x.270

Related Links

http://www.elnamedical.com/en/

