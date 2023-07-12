MONTREAL, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Montreal-based ELNA Medical Group ("ELNA"), Canada's largest integrated network of medical clinics, announced today the appointment of Patrick Ifergan as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Mr. Ifergan's wealth of knowledge and keen business acumen has resulted in major mergers and acquisitions and financing initiatives in both privately and publicly held companies of diverse industries, including healthcare.

Patrick Ifergan (CNW Group/ELNA Medical)

Mr. Ifergan's extensive track record has encompassed various tenures as vice-president over a 10-year period for top accounting firms KPMG, Richter and RCGT, following his role as an investment banker with Desjardins Securities. A Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), he holds a Bachelor of Business Administration – Specialization in Accounting from HEC Montreal.

"Patrick Ifergan's broad expertise and experience, namely in the areas of mergers and acquisitions and financing, will be crucial to ELNA Medical's continued pursuit of excellence and expansion throughout the Canadian marketplace," said Laurent Amram, President and Founder of ELNA Medical Group.

"With Patrick as part of our dynamic and seasoned leadership team, we are in an even stronger position to scale-up our operations and cement our competitive advantage as Canada's healthcare consolidator par excellence," added Laurent Amram.

ELNA Medical Group is Canada's largest network of medical clinics. Serving more than 1.6 million Canadians every year, ELNA is transforming the future of healthcare delivery and continuity of care by building a seamlessly integrated omnichannel ecosystem. Always striving to improve and optimize access to quality care, ELNA empowers patients and practitioners by leveraging and building state-of-the-art technologies, with a focus on AI-powered systems, and strategic partnerships with global healthcare leaders to provide better outcomes for Canadians. ELNA combines its best-in-class medical offering with access to premier diagnostic services, thanks to its wholly owned subsidiary, CDL Laboratories, a leader in round-the-clock medical testing for more than three decades.

