MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - ELNA Medical, the leading network of primary and specialty healthcare clinics in Canada, announces the acquisition of GMF Roger Laberge, the largest medical clinic in Montérégie West.

Established more than 30 years ago under the name "Châteauguay Medical Clinic," the Roger Laberge group of family medical practitioners offers family, preventive and walk-in medical services seven days a week. Known for its collegial approach, it is staffed by nine general practitioners and one specialized nurse practitioner as well as clinical nurses. This clinic also provides a number of complementary professional health services from nutritionists, kinesiologists, social workers and a pharmacist.

"ELNA Medical is the ideal acquirer," stated owner Gilles Fleury, who went on to add: "It will allow us to provide both our team and our patients with added value, thanks to its network of clinics and partners as well as a host of specialized medical services, among others. It is with considerable pride that GMF Roger Laberge now joins this reputable organization."

"Thanks to our network's experienced professionals and its ability to provide close to 400 medical services, ELNA Medical establishes itself as a major player that will provide the residents of Châteauguay with better health care and contribute to a healthier lifestyle," said ELNA president and founder Laurent Amram. "The addition of GMF Roger Laberge reflects our commitment to offering our patients fast and easy access to healthcare services that make effective use of state-of-the-art technologies."

This sixth acquisition announcement of 2021 is part of a major expansion operation by ELNA Medical. Over the coming weeks, other clinics will be added to this extensive network.

ELNA Medical is a Montreal-based company that brings together the largest network of medical clinics in Canada. It has over 800 medical professionals in 61 primary and specialty health care and occupational health clinics under the private and public healthcare systems. True to its mission and innovative spirit, ELNA is committed to making a meaningful contribution to the health and well-being of every patient by providing personalized, easily accessible and exceptional-quality medical services, all supported by leading-edge technologies. ELNA Medical is associated with CDL Laboratories, a leader in the private laboratory industry in Quebec.

