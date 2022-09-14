EllisDon Takes Professional Development to New Heights with D2L Wave

Upskilling platform can help bolster skills at leading companies like EllisDon

TORONTO, September 14, 2022 /CNW/ - D2L, a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns, is helping EllisDon, a world-leading construction and building services company, to support skills development for its workers using D2L Wave.

D2L Wave offers a bold, alternative approach to professional development that makes it easy for employees to gain new skills by accessing an online catalog of high-quality education options from leading colleges and universities. D2L Wave takes the friction out of traditional upskilling for employees by streamlining tuition assistance and making the approval process for professional development easy.

"We've worked with some of the top employers across Canada to develop, test and validate D2L Wave's ability to help organizations gain new skills and help attract and retain talent," said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. "Wave is bringing together some of the best academic micro-credentials and programs to make it easier for more companies to upskill their workforce to tackle the transformations their sectors are undergoing and to better compete for talent."

EllisDon shares D2L's vision to deliver targeted employee upskilling programs that help prepare employees for success and to build new digital skills to support the future of work.

Geoff Smith, EllisDon's CEO, had this to say: "EllisDon's entire purpose is to provide great people with great careers. This is why our company exists and is why we are so excited to partner with the great innovators at D2L. We will use D2L Wave to connect all our people to the highest quality educational opportunities, to enable them to develop into industry leaders now and in the years to come."

"World-leading companies like EllisDon know that to build their business and to help build a stronger global economy, the best long-term investment they can make is in their people," said John Baker. "We are thrilled to see D2L Wave supporting upskilling in a critical sector of the economy."

ABOUT ELLISDON

EllisDon is an employee-owned, $5 billion-a-year construction services company that has grown exponentially beyond its modest origins in London, Ontario. It has more than 5,000 salaried and hourly employees across fifteen national and international offices. It has become a leader in every sector and nearly every facet of the construction industry. For more information, please visit www.ellisdon.com.

ABOUT D2L WAVE

D2L Wave is built for companies that want to amplify their employees' potential by cultivating lifelong learning and future-proofed skills. An Upskilling Education Platform, D2L Wave connects your workforce with professional development opportunities that align with your company's business strategy. To learn more, visit D2L Wave.

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

