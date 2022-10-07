MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO), is proud to share that Elizabeth Alves, Vice President Enterprise Strategy & Sustainability, has been named to Canada's Clean16 list , for the Technology & Telecom category. The 2023 Clean16 honorees are truly the leaders of the leaders in sustainability in Canada. They have been selected from an initial pool of approximately 1000 very well-qualified nominees across Canada.

Elizabeth Alves, Vice President Enterprise Strategy & Sustainability at Cogeco (CNW Group/Cogeco Inc.)

Delta Management Group's criteria in determining honourees is to carefully consider actual measurable accomplishments, demonstrated innovation, collaboration with other organizations, and the power of the honouree's contribution to inspire other Canadians to take similar actions. Canada's Clean50 annually recognizes Canada's leaders in sustainability for their contributions over the prior two years. The leader in each of the 16 categories is also declared to be part of the Clean16.

"I'm proud to see one of ours be recognized as a leader in such a way. This recognition underscores all the work being done by Elizabeth at Cogeco to support our longstanding commitment to high social responsibility standards and sustainability. On a daily basis, she motivates us to build on our track record of social engagement, environmental performance, and solid governance practices to continue to better serve our communities and customers. The numerous ESG recognitions received by Cogeco over the years underscore her strong leadership and dedication to sustainability and the best ESG practices. We are determined to lead the way towards decarbonization in the telecommunications sector and Elizabeth is a key asset to make this possible," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco.

"It's fair to say that after leading Cogeco to become the first telecommunications company in Canada with an approved science-based emissions reduction target aligned with a pathway to limit warming to 1.5 degrees, that Elizabeth is literally "the driving force" behind sustainability at Cogeco. One of her initiatives was the push to drive fleet fuel efficiency and progressively transition towards an electric fleet, contributing to a reduction of over 1,700 tCO2e in fleet emissions. She also led the strategy to invest in renewable energy, contributing to a further 4,400 tCO2e savings through the greening of Cogeco's electricity consumption. Between those two, and other initiatives, by the end of fiscal 2021, Cogeco achieved a 23% reduction in scope 1 and 2 emissions from the base year of 2019. That's a pretty clear signal!,'' added Gavin Pitchford, CEO, Delta Management Group.

Elizabeth was chosen after rigorous screening and research by Delta Management Group, with advice from internal researchers and external advisors.

Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. Through Cogeco Media, it owns and operates 21 radio stations primarily in the province of Québec as well as a news agency.

