EliTe Solar Showcased Groundbreaking Innovations at RE+ 2024

EliTe Solar's presence at RE+ 2024 highlighted its commitment to providing cutting-edge photovoltaic (PV) technologies, focusing on high-efficiency N-type and P-type solar cells. These include Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (TOPCon) and Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) technologies, recognized for their superior efficiency, longevity, and performance. Both TOPCon and PERC drive higher energy conversion rates and enhance the overall cost-effectiveness of solar energy systems for residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications.

At the event, EliTe Solar also announced the establishment of its new 8 GW solar manufacturing hub in Egypt, further expanding its global production capacity. This strategic move will bolster the company's ability to meet the increasing demand for advanced solar technologies while maintaining its focus on delivering high-quality, efficient TOPCon and PERC solar cells and modules.

"Our TOPCon and PERC solar technologies are setting new standards in the industry by delivering higher efficiency and durability, ultimately contributing to a cleaner planet," said Arndt Lutz, CEO of EliTe Solar. "The announcement of our manufacturing expansion into Egypt demonstrates our commitment to supporting the global energy transition, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and local economic development."

RE+ 2024, held at the Anaheim Convention Center, provided a key opportunity for EliTe Solar to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market and collaborate with other stakeholders in the renewable energy sector. The company's participation reaffirmed its dedication to driving the global energy transition through innovation and strategic partnerships.

About EliTe Solar

EliTe Solar, established in 2005, has a proven track record of delivering over 10GW of solar modules globally. As a premier provider of photovoltaic modules and intelligent energy solutions, EliTe Solar offers optimized solar solutions catering to utility, commercial, and industrial clients worldwide. Through customized continuous innovation in solar technologies and finance solutions, EliTe Solar delivers intelligent energy solutions that maximize value and mitigate risk while optimizing the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Headquartered in Singapore and with manufacturing facilities in Indonesia, EliTe Solar is committed to sustainability and excellence in providing reliable and efficient solar solutions. Discover more about our offerings at elite-solar.com.

SOURCE EliTe Solar

Johnny Han; Email: [email protected]