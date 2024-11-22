EliTe Solar: Realizing Our Mission and Standing by Our Core Values

Written by Arndt Lutz, CEO of EliTe Solar

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- EliTe Solar is dedicated to advancing technology with a strong focus on quality, sustainability, and meaningful partnerships. For nearly two decades, EliTe Solar has led the solar industry by adapting to changing market demands and setting standards in customer service and quality as evidenced by third party reviews. The company's comprehensive strategy starts with ingots and wafers to cells and modules, supported by a global supply chain. This vertical integration underscores EliTe Solar's commitment to excellence.

EliTe Solar's core principles of honesty and transparency drives the company's growth and actions. By upholding these values, EliTe Solar consistently goes above and beyond for their clients. Open communication is central to their work, fostering trust and loyalty. EliTe Solar ensures their clients are informed every step of the way—from production to customs clearance, and final delivery.

EliTe Solar offers a diverse range of products tailored to different needs. The company's goal is to optimize module performance and achieve a low Levelized Cost of Electricity (LCOE), delivering lasting value for customers while minimizing costs and environmental impact. This approach supports their partners' energy goals and contributes to a broader sustainability mission.

EliTe Solar's supply chain is meticulously designed to meet high standards and market demands. The company sources all materials outside China to ensure traceability from raw material to final product. With ingot and wafer production in Vietnam, cell and module production in Indonesia, and manufacturing in Egypt and soon, the U.S., EliTe Solar maintains compliance and uphold supply chain integrity.

EliTe Solar's project management expertise sets them apart, especially in challenging environments. Currently, the company is transporting one million solar panels to a remote site in Utah with EV trucking from Hight Mobility, working closely with their client and partners to ensure timely delivery and smooth communication. This demonstrates EliTe Solar's dedication to reliability and strong partnerships.

EliTe Solar prioritizes inland and ocean transportation management, timely customs clearance, and comprehensive post-sales support to deliver reliability and customer satisfaction.

The company's commitment to sustainability extends beyond eco-friendly energy options. EliTe Solar actively engages with communities to foster positive social impact. For example, the company recently awarded $50K in scholarships with Utah universities to support future solar industry professionals. This investment in education strengthens the sector's future and contributes to global sustainability.

In the coming months, EliTe Solar is preparing to expand in Egypt and establish solar cell production in the U.S., creating jobs and reinforcing a dependable supply chain. With a track record of reliable service and top-tier solar technology, the company is proud to have supplied over 10 GW of solar modules worldwide, playing a vital role in the shift to sustainable energy. As EliTe Solar continues to grow, the company's principles of quality, transparency, and sustainability will guide every member, positioning EliTe Solar as a leader in the global solar industry.

