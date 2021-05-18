The family-run Montérégie business specializing in the processing, distribution and sale of roasted nut products and the sale of confectionery items will thereby increase its productivity.

ACTON VALE, QC, May 18, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Montérégie region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, today announced $225,500 in financial support for Les Aliments St-Germain inc. This repayable contribution will enable the family-run business to acquire and install an automated packaging system, a high-precision electronic scale and mixing and cooling tables, as well as refit production areas. The project will lead to the creation and maintenance of 2 jobs.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that are well grounded in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"The Government of Canada encourages innovative SMEs and recognizes the need to take action based on each region's strengths and assets. It has long been investing in the agri-food industry, especially to promote and develop businesses and their products. CED's support for Les Aliments St–Germain to improve its productivity will thus enable the Montérégie region to position itself at an advantage to participate in the coming recovery."

Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec)

"Our mission at the Government of Canada is to accompany the country's businesses and regions into the economic recovery, tomorrow's economy and help them seize the business opportunities that will arise. That is why we are providing our support to key sectors in Quebec's different regions, including the agri-food sector in the Montérégie region. Projects such as this one by Les Aliments St-Germain in Acton Vale will help ensure a green recovery and create good jobs in all of our communities. We will always be there for our regions' small businesses."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, is also the minister responsible for the six regional development agencies (RDAs), including CED. Funds have been granted under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.





CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

