May 13, 2022, 15:13 ET
TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).
Advance polls for electoral district 026, Elgin—Middlesex—London will be at:
- May 19 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Elgin Centre: 417 Wellington St, St. Thomas, ON N5R 5J5
- May 19 to 21, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Vienna Lions Community Centre: 26 Fulton St, Bayham, ON N0J 1Z0
- Royal Cdn Legion BR 221 – West Lorne: 142 John St, West Elgin, ON N0L 2P0
- Thorndale Lions Community Centre: 265 Upper Queen St, Thames Centre, On N0M 2P0
- May 19 to 22, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Joe Thornton Community Centre: 75 Caso Cross, St. Thomas, ON N5R 0G7
- May 22 to 25, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Southwold Keystone Complex: 35921 Talbot Line, Southwold, ON N0L 2E0
- May 23 to 25, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- Royal Cdn Legion BR 410 – Port Stanley: 310 George St, Central Elgin, ON N5L 1C5
- May 24 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM:
- East Elgin Community Complex: 531 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 2T9
- Dorchester Community Centre: 2066 Dorchester Rd, Thames Centre, ON N0L 1G2
- May 25 to 28, 10 AM to 8 PM
- Hellenic Community Centre: 133 Southdale Rd W, London, ON N6J 2J2
A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.
Elections Ontario is the non-partisan agency responsible for administering provincial elections, by-elections and referenda. For more information, visit elections.on.ca or call 1-888-668-8683 (TTY: 1-888-292-2312).
Aussi disponible en français
SOURCE Elections Ontario
For further information: Elections Ontario Media, [email protected], 1.866.252.2152
Share this article