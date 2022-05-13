TORONTO, May 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Advance voting for the Ontario provincial election is from May 19 to May 28, from 10 AM to 8 PM (Eastern Time).

Advance polls for electoral district 026, Elgin—Middlesex—London will be at:­­ ­­­­­­­­­­­­

May 19 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Elgin Centre: 417 Wellington St, St. Thomas, ON N5R 5J5

N5R 5J5 May 19 to 21 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Vienna Lions Community Centre: 26 Fulton St, Bayham, ON N0J 1Z0



Royal Cdn Legion BR 221 – West Lorne : 142 John St, West Elgin, ON N0L 2P0

: 142 John St, N0L 2P0

Thorndale Lions Community Centre: 265 Upper Queen St, Thames Centre, On N0M 2P0

May 19 to 22 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Joe Thornton Community Centre: 75 Caso Cross, St. Thomas, ON N5R 0G7

N5R 0G7 May 22 to 25 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Southwold Keystone Complex: 35921 Talbot Line, Southwold, ON N0L 2E0

N0L 2E0 May 23 to 25 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : Royal Cdn Legion BR 410 – Port Stanley : 310 George St, Central Elgin, ON N5L 1C5

: 310 George St, N5L 1C5 May 24 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM :

, : East Elgin Community Complex: 531 Talbot St W, Aylmer, ON N5H 2T9

N5H 2T9

Dorchester Community Centre: 2066 Dorchester Rd, Thames Centre, ON N0L 1G2

May 25 to 28 , 10 AM to 8 PM

, Hellenic Community Centre: 133 Southdale Rd W, London, ON N6J 2J2

A full list of dates and locations for advance polls is also available through elections.on.ca or on the Elections Ontario app.

