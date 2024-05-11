Elevate Your Virtual Reality Experience with KIWI design RGB Vertical Stand, Now Available on Meta's Website

LOS ANGELES , May 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Top-tier VR accessories provider KIWI design has launched its latest product, the RGB Vertical Stand. This Meta-authorized accessory, designed to deepen users' immersion in the metaverse, is now available on the official Meta website.

KIWI design RGB Vertical Stand

"KIWI design's commitment to pushing the boundaries of virtual reality accessories takes another leap forward with the introduction of our new products," said Ray,the CEO of KIWI design. "We are always dedicated to bringing innovative upgrades to VR device accessories, with the goal of enriching users' virtual reality experiences."

The newly launched RGB Vertical Stand features a user-friendly modular design with push-in assembly, making it easy to set up and use. It is compatible with Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro, ensuring widespread usability. With a magnetic USB Type-C connector, it provides an effortless way to charge and display your headset. Users can also customize their display with 16 pre-set ambient multicolor RGB light options.

With VR technology constantly evolving, users are seeking more immersive experiences. As a leading manufacturer of VR accessories, KIWI design is committed to enhancing the user experience, through unique product designs. Since its establishment in 2015, KIWI design has acquired over 100 patents and has a diverse product lineup, including head straps, facial interfaces, VR stands, charging accessories, and controller grip covers.

KIWI design has also actively participated in the Made for Meta program, which is provided by Meta to strengthen its partnerships with leading brands to deliver accessories that enhance Meta products with more choice and a richer experience for everyone. KIWI design's participation in this program validates its high-quality design standards.

The RGB Vertical Stand for Meta Quest 3, Quest 2, and Quest Pro and another specially designed authorized charging dock for the Meta Oculus Quest 2 are now available for purchase on both KIWI design's website and Amazon. For more information about our brand and products, please visit our website and follow KIWI design on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube and TikTok.

https://www.kiwidesign.com/

https://www.facebook.com/KIWIdesignOfficial

https://www.instagram.com/kiwidesignins/

https://twitter.com/KIWIdesign_shop

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCOzFWarIschBuBfNz01Oucw

https://www.tiktok.com/@kiwidesign_official

SOURCE KIWI design

For further information: [email protected]