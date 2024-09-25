KIWI design Unveils Made For Meta Products at Meta Connect 2024

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -- KIWI Design, a leading innovator in high-quality XR accessories, has successfully added two products to the "Made For Meta" program since 2023. In 2024, KIWI design was invited to participate in the Meta Connect event, where they presented three new "Made For Meta" products. These innovations come equipped with significant upgrades designed to enhance the immersive experience for XR enthusiasts. According to their official social media announcements, more products will be released in Q4.

Quest 3S Accessories - KIWIdesign Q4 New Products

With the introduction of the Made For Meta line, KIWI design continues to set the standard in the XR accessory market. Each product is designed with user feedback in mind, ensuring that every detail contributes to a more enjoyable and engaging XR experience.

"Our goal is to provide XR lovers with the most immersive experience." stated Ray, CEO of KIWI design. "We are thrilled to introduce these new products, which embody our unwavering commitment to quality and innovation."

Since its inception, KIWI design has built a reputation for crafting user-friendly and reliable XR accessories that are widely appreciated by consumers. This announcement features upgrades to their flagship products, promising a more comfortable and enjoyable experience for users.

As KIWI design moves forward, the company remains dedicated to its mission: "Pioneering Comfort and Immersion in Every XR Moment." The unveiling of these new products at Meta Connect represents a significant step towards this goal, and the company is excited to continue innovating for the XR community.

