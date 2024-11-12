TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - TD Direct Investing (DI) is excited to announce the launch of TD Active Trader Live, a new weekly program designed to enhance the trading experience with in-depth analysis, insights and strategies. This innovative show offers seasoned and emerging traders the tools and knowledge needed to navigate the markets with confidence.

Hosted by veteran financial journalist Greg Bonnell, TD Active Trader Live offers market analysis, real-time updates and practical educational insights designed to empower investors. Each episode focuses on key market movements, trends and opportunities, helping viewers to make informed decisions as they navigate their trading journey.

"Trading has evolved, and so have the needs of traders," said Scott Ignall, Senior Vice President, TD Direct Investing and Wealth Delivery, TD Bank Group. "TD Active Trader Live delivers more than just analysis – it helps traders gain a deeper understanding about what's driving the markets each week. We want to provide traders with the context and tools they need to react to market movements and fine-tune their investment strategies, whether they're new to trading or experienced investors."

Airing Tuesdays at 10 a.m. ET, TD Active Trader Live will stream live on YouTube and WebBroker, and episodes will be available on-demand on the TD Direct Investing YouTube channel.

To learn more about TD Active Trader Live, visit TD.com/TDActiveTraderLive.

