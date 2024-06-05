All Air Canada customers on all flights can now enjoy a delicious free snack, featuring Canadian favourites

Airline also expands selection of complimentary beer and wine, plus $5 spirits, to flights within Canada and the U.S. through the end of 2024

New offer builds on airline's recent industry-leading food and beverage upgrade showcasing bigger, bolder flavours

MONTREAL, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Cheers, travellers! Your Economy experience is getting an upgrade! Starting today, Air Canada is delighted to introduce premium complimentary snacks, featuring homegrown Canadian favourites, to all customers on all flights. The airline is also expanding its complimentary beer and wine offering to customers on flights within Canada and the U.S., alongside a selection of $5 spirits, through the end of this year.

Starting today, Air Canada is delighted to introduce premium complimentary snacks, featuring homegrown Canadian favourites, to all customers on all flights. (CNW Group/Air Canada)

"We're thrilled to continue elevating the Economy travel experience in North America, and we're proud to spotlight Canadian brands with this thoughtfully curated lineup of complimentary snacks and beverages, in time for your summer travels," said Scott O'Leary, Vice President, Loyalty & Product at Air Canada. "This builds on our recent industry-leading food and beverage upgrade to make travel better for all customers, including 100+ new rotating seasonal recipes."

Take Snacking to Cloud Nine

Complimentary premium snacks are now offered to Economy customers on all Air Canada flights. Whether travelling in Canada or across the globe, all customers on all flights can enjoy free sweet or savoury bites, including two Canadian favourites: buttery herb and garlic pretzels from Alberta's family-owned and female-led TWIGZ, and Quebec-based Leclerc's Célébration Cookie, a crafted sweet treat made with real milk chocolate and butter.

Raise a Glass to Summer

Air Canada is proud to extend its complimentary beer and wine offering to Economy customers flying within Canada and the U.S. just in time for summer, and through to the end of this year. This adds to the existing complimentary offering in all International Economy and Premium cabins. Beer, wine and spirits remain available for purchase from the Air Canada Bistro menu on Economy flights to and from the Caribbean and Mexico.

Customers will enjoy a curated selection of exceptional beers, French wines, and customer favourite spirits. Featured flavour-forward craft beers include Hop Valley and Creemore Springs Premium Lager, as well as crisp and refreshing Molson Canadian and Coors Light. Two French wines from Paul Mas include a robust red or a fresh, dry white.

For cocktail aficionados, $5 spirits on offer include Baileys Original Irish Cream, Canadian Club rye, Bacardi Superior rum, Bombay Sapphire gin, Smirnoff vodka, Tromba Tequila Blanco, or Campari. There's something everyone can cheers to with the largest bar offering of any airline in North America.

Alcohol will not be served to persons under the age of majority or for any safety reasons.

Continued Culinary Elevation

Customers travelling on Air Canada this summer will also enjoy its recent industry-leading food and beverage upgrade to make travel better, which includes 100+ new rotating seasonal recipes alongside craveable new snacks and beverages. Air Canada's refreshed Bistro menu also boasts the most extensive selection of fresh buy-on-board options from any North American airline, and Air Canada also remains the only North American airline to offer hot, fresh kids' meals to purchase through its North American Bistro program. With options that cater to the diverse dietary needs of customers, the airline will continue to invest in even more comfort and convenience throughout 2024.

Additional information on Air Canada's new drinks and premium snacks, and more, is available at: aircanada.com/bonappetit

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers more travel choices than any other Canadian tour operator to hundreds of destinations worldwide, with a wide selection of hotels, flights, cruises, day tours, and car rentals. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada aims to achieve an ambitious net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OTCQX in the US.

Internet: aircanada.com/media

Read Our Annual Report Here

Sign up for Air Canada news: aircanada.com

Media Resources:

Photos

Videos

B-Roll

Articles

SOURCE Air Canada

For further information: [email protected]