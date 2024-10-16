Being a Scotiabank client at Maple Leafs and Raptors games pays off

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - This year, Scotiabank clients can take their fan experience at Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors home games to a whole new level with Scotia Perks. In partnership with Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), Scotiabank has launched Scotia Perks on its mobile app for Scotiabank clients attending 2024-2025 Maple Leafs and Raptors home games at Scotiabank Arena.

Scotiabank clients now have access to exclusive experiences through Scotia Perks at every Maple Leafs and Raptors home game this season, including*:

Complimentary bag of popcorn

Express entry at priority gates

Complimentary bag check

Exclusive patches so fans can customise their gear

Through regular giveaways and promotions, Scotia Perks will also provide Scotiabank clients the chance to*:

Attend team road trips

Watch the Maple Leafs morning skate

Have priority access to playoff events

Skate at Scotiabank Arena

Win concert tickets

Be front row at the Maple Leafs Outdoor Practice

Be selected for a seat upgrade

Access exclusive NHL experiences

"Our partnership with MLSE and Scotiabank Arena has always been about building community and our shared commitment to the city, fans and diverse community we serve," said Laura Curtis Ferrera, Chief Marketing Officer, Scotiabank. "Scotia Perks is the latest evolution of our vision to provide Scotiabank clients and fans with an elevated experience at Maple Leafs and Raptors games."

"Over the years of valued partnership with Scotiabank, our organizations have worked together to push the bounds of possibility when it comes to delivering exceptional experiences to Maple Leafs and Raptors fans," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "Motivated by our mission to level up the connection between our teams and fans, we are proud to introduce the Scotia Perks program and set a new standard for fan engagement and experience in our community."

To access your Scotia Perks card, log in to your Scotiabank mobile banking app, select More, then select Scotiabank Arena Perks to access your card. For more information about Scotia Perks visit: scotiabank.com/perks.

*Terms and conditions apply. No purchase necessary. Visit: scotiabank.com/perks.

