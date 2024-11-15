Elevate Financial Corp. and its principals consent to ASC registration suspension

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Elevate Financial Corp. and its principals Mr. Lyle Mortimer and Mr. Robert Stanley Galbraith have consented to the suspension of their registrations with the Alberta Securities Commission (ASC).

Prior to the suspension, Elevate Financial Corp. operated as an investment fund manager, restricted portfolio manager and exempt market dealer based in Edmonton, Alberta.

The ASC is the regulatory agency responsible for administering the province's securities laws. It is entrusted with fostering a fair and efficient capital market in Alberta and with protecting investors. As a member of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the ASC works to improve, coordinate and harmonize the regulation of Canada's capital markets.

SOURCE Alberta Securities Commission

For further information please contact: For media inquiries: Tanja McMorris, Senior Advisor, Communications, [email protected]; For investor inquiries: ASC Public Inquiries, Toll Free 1.877.355.4488, [email protected]