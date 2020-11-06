MONTRÉAL, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Electricity rates will increase by 1.3% on April 1, 2021.

In accordance with An Act to simplify the process for establishing electricity distribution rates, this increase is equal to the change in the Québec Consumer Price Index between September 30, 2019, and September 30, 2020, excluding alcoholic beverages, tobacco products and recreational cannabis.

Given the difficulties surrounding the current situation, Hydro-Québec continues to provide relief measures for its customers. To avoid paying administration charges on unpaid bills, customers can make a payment arrangement on our website at anytime or by calling 1 888 385-7252 during customer service hours.

In addition, the moratorium on service interruptions for nonpayment of bills will be extended until at least March 31, 2021. As a result, no customers will have their power cut off.

Note that the increase applicable to large-power industrial customers (Rate L) will be made known at a later date.

