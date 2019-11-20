Electrical safety should be at the top of your wish list this holiday season

"A jolly and bright time of year, many Ontarians simply don't think of electrical hazards when putting up decorations for the holidays," says Dr. Joel Moody, Chief Public Safety Officer, Electrical Safety Authority. "Understanding and knowing the potential hazards before turning your home into a winter wonderland can prevent a fire or a shock. We want all Ontarians to enjoy this holiday season free from electrical harm."

To help avoid these risks, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) has a few holiday safety tips to help prevent electrical-related incidents that have the potential to take your holiday decorating from nice to naughty.

Make a list and check it twice, you should look for a recognized certification mark on your holiday decorations – this proves the product has been tested and meets safety standards – and inspect all cords for damage and fraying because a damaged one can give you a nasty shock;

The weather outside may be frightful, so choose the right decoration for the job! Only use decorations and extensions cords certified for outdoor use. Always use an outlet protected by a GFCI (Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter) to plug in outdoor decorations;

You can never show too much holiday spirit, but you should avoid plugging too many lights and decorations into an outlet. Overloaded circuits can overheat and start a fire;

While you're looking up to catch a snowflake, also make sure you look for overhead powerlines before setting up your ladder to hang outdoor lights and decorations; and

Remember the cookies, but don't forget to turn off holiday lights when you leave the house or go to bed.

ESA's holiday safety checklist, downloadable holiday décor shopping list, safe installation guide, list of approved product certification marks, and other important safety tips can be found at www.esasafe.com/holidaysafety.

These resources are here to help Ontarians keep the holidays merry and bright, but most importantly, safe when celebrating this season.

