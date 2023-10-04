Electrical safety professionals ratify agreement with Electrical Safety Authority, Ending Strike

TORONTO, Oct. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - The Society of United Professionals, IFPTE Local 160, and the Electrical Safety Authority have reached an agreement to renew their collective agreement. The Society-represented safety professionals voted to ratify the agreement yesterday, thereby ending strike action. The new contract takes effect immediately.

"These electrical safety professionals stood strong for a fair contract, and their collective resolve made all the difference." said Local Vice-President Robert Mitchell. "This was very challenging, but our members got a better deal than when they started. I am very proud of their determination and hard work."

"The Society prides itself on its record of negotiating strong collective agreements for our members that are fair for everyone," said Society President Michelle Johnston. "These professionals fought hard for a good deal, and now they can return to the work they do so well: Supporting the electrification of Ontario's economy and keeping the people of this province safe from electrical harm."

The Society-represented electrical safety professionals had been on strike since September 20, 2023, when more than four months of bargaining, including sessions with a Ministry-appointed Conciliator, failed to produce an agreement. This is only the second time in the union's 70-year history that they have been forced on strike.

About the Society of United Professionals

Founded more than 70 years ago by engineers who wanted better working conditions, the Society of United Professionals now has more than 9,000 members in the public, private and not-for-profit sectors. Among the organizations United Professionals' members work for are Ontario Power Generation, Hydro One, Bruce Power, Independent Electricity System Operator, Legal Aid Ontario, NWMO, Toronto Hydro, Electrical Safety Authority, Ontario Energy Board, National Judicial Institute, Aboriginal Legal Services, TSSA and Chinese and Southeast Asian Legal Clinic.

The Society of United Professionals is Local 160 of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers. and is affiliated to the Canadian Labour Congress, Ontario Federation of Labour and many local labour councils.

