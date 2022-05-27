Electrical Safety Authority working with utilities, Licensed Electrical Contractors to safely restore power in the wake of Saturday's storm

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 27, 2022 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is working closely with local utilities and Licensed Electrical Contractors to restore power in affected areas across Southern Ontario as safely and as quickly as possible.

Always hire a Licensed Electrical Contractor to assess the situation and make the repairs. (CNW Group/Electrical Safety Authority)

"Public safety is ESA's top priority," said Eric Kingston, Vice President Operations, ESA. "ESA recognizes the significant disruption a sustained power outage has on daily life. Our inspectors are working closely with utilities and Licensed Electrical Contractors to ensure storm damaged homes are reconnected in a safe manner to avoid the risk of electrical shock or fire, or further property damage."

Severe storms can cause widespread damage to powerlines and hydro poles owned by the utility. ESA works closely with utilities to ensure necessary repairs are made and power is restored in a safe manner.

Storms can also cause damage to the equipment owned by customers that connects their homes or businesses to the electricity grid. Only Licensed Electrical Contractors can be hired to repair this type of customer-owned equipment. ESA works closely with Licensed Electrical Contractors to ensure homes can be reconnected to the electricity grid in a safe yet efficient manner, avoiding the risk of electrical shock or fire.

If your home's electrical connection is damaged, you should contact a Licensed Electrical Contractor to make any necessary repairs. You can find one near you at www.esasafe.com/contractor.

To assist with this electrical emergency, ESA's Customer Service Centre will be open on Saturday May 28th and Sunday May 29th from 9am - 1pm. Please call 1-877-372-7233 or go online to esasafe.com for more information.

Looking for Damage to Electrical Service

Typically, private ownership of electrical equipment begins where the wires attach to the house or business. This includes the electrical service mast and the wires in it.

Check to see if the mast is pulled away from the wall, broken, or detached from the meter base. Look for wires sagging down;

If you see this or suspect any damage, contact a Licensed Electrical Contractor to check it and make necessary repairs.

The illustration below helps visually delineate between utility and customer equipment.

Getting Repairs Done

Only Licensed Electrical Contractors can be hired to do residential electrical repairs. They will file a notification with the Electrical Safety Authority so that the electrical work is reviewed and an official record of the work is generated. In some cases, LECs are pre-authorized to do some work that will get your connection back faster.

Hiring a handyman or anyone other than a Licensed Electrical Contractor will result in delays in having your power restored.

Once you have hired a Licensed Electrical Contractor:

The contractor will file a notification with the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) so there is a record of the work;



When contractors complete repairs, they will notify ESA and the ESA Inspector will review the electrical work; and



The contractor will get a copy of the ESA certificate of inspection. Homeowners: you should get a copy of this from the contractor or ESA for your insurance company.

Cleaning up after the Storm

When attempting to clean up after the storm please follow these tips:

Downed powerlines may be live and are extremely dangerous. Stay back at least 10 metres. Electricity can travel through water and the ground around powerlines;

Call 911 and the local electricity distribution company to report any downed lines. Remain well back;

Please wait until the power is disconnected or powerlines are repaired before starting yard cleanup – downed powerlines may be hidden beneath debris and tree branches.

For more information on these and other electrical safety topics go to www.esasafe.com/restoringpower

About the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA)

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

