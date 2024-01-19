ELECTRICAL SAFETY AUTHORITY WELCOMES THE RELEASE OF ONTARIO'S CLEAN ENERGY OPPORTUNITY REPORT

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Jan. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Ontario Government released Ontario's Clean Energy Opportunity Report of the Energy and Electrification Transition Panel.

"I am thankful to panel members Mr. David Collie, Dr. Monica Gattinger, and Chief Emily Whetung for their leadership and consultative approach in developing this fulsome set of recommendations," said ESA CEO Josie Erzetic. She added, "ESA is very pleased that the Panel has specifically emphasized the importance of safety. In particular, Recommendation 11 notes the importance of safety regulators and the critical importance to energy planning and deployment of new, clean and safe technologies".

The report highlights a number of other important aspects where ESA sees synergies, including building meaningful partnerships with Indigenous communities to build a clean and safe energy economy and providing consumers with high-quality information to maintain confidence in the energy transition.

ESA had the opportunity to participate in the discussions and development of the recommendations.

ESA looks forward to continued collaboration and partnership within the energy sector, and especially with the Ontario Government, to implement these recommendations.

