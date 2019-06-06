Electrical Safety Authority Welcomes New Directors to Board

Arjan Arenja, Walter Pamic and Ysni Semsedini appointed as Directors to Electrical Safety Authority Board

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Arjan Arenja, President, Spectrum Development Inc., Walter Pamic, Co-owner, Power-Tek Electrical Services Inc., and Ysni Semsedini, CEO, Festival Hydro have been appointed to the ESA Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome our new members to the Board and look forward to their expertise and contributions to support ESA's mandate to enhance safety, and administer the province's electrical safety regulations during a period of rapid change and renewal," says Peter Gregg, Chair, Board of Directors, ESA.

Arjan Arenja is the President of Spectrum Development Inc. He is a registered professional engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario and is the Vice Chair of the Government Liaison Committee. Arjan Arenja is a leader with expertise in power generation, construction, manufacturing, and consulting engineering.

Walter Pamic is the Co-owner of Power-Tek Electrical Services Inc. He is a member of the Ontario College of Trades Board of Governors, Merit Ontario Board of Directors, Merit Canada Board of Directors and past Board member of Ontario Electrical League.

Ysni Semsedini is CEO of Festival Hydro Inc. and its affiliate company Rhyzome Networks. He is a registered P. Eng with the Professional Engineers of Ontario and has worked in the industry for almost 15 years.

Three of the 12 ESA Board Directors are appointed by the Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province. More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at esasafe.com, through Twitter at https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority. ESA's Customer Service Centre can be reached at 1-877-ESA-SAFE (372-7233).

