Electrical Safety Authority Unveils 'A-MAZE-ing' Interactive Experience to Keep Kids Safe from Electrical Harm

"We are excited to partner with the Peel Children's Safety Village to provide this engaging experience for Ontario's children to learn about electrical safety," said Josie Erzetic, President and CEO, Electrical Safety Authority. "Our top priority at the ESA is to keep Ontarians safe from electrical harm, and this initiative will help children learn how to identify and avoid electrical risks and hazards around their homes."

A new character, "Carter Current", has been created to introduce kids to electrical safety in a fun and engaging way. In the house, children are encouraged to help Carter navigate a maze by identifying and steering clear of various electrical safety hazards.

"This latest addition to the Peel Children's Safety Village is an important way to introduce and inform kids about the electrical risks that could be found in their own homes," said Deputy Chief, Mark Dapat. "We welcome more than 10,000 kids each season to the Village, and our partnership with ESA is a step forward in keeping children safe from electrical hazards."

Carter Current's House is open to school programs for students in grades 1, 2, 3, and 5 to experience alongside the other fun and educational programs available at Peel Children's Safety Village.

For more information and resources for kids about electrical safety, visit ESA's e-SMARTkids website.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

