Electrical Safety Authority Hosts 2020 Ontario Electrical Safety Awards

Ontario safety leaders PUC Services Inc., Hydro One Networks, Aecon Mining Construction Services, Carney Electric Ltd., Lori Gallaugher and Mohawk College recognized for excellence in electrical safety

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Yesterday, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) held its first 'virtual' Annual Meeting and Ontario Electrical Safety Awards to celebrate achievements in electrical safety. The Hon. Lisa Thompson, Minister of Government & Consumer Services, was in attendance and provided opening remarks. In addition to the awards, ESA's Chair, Board of Directors, Peter Gregg, and Chief Executive Officer and President, David Collie, highlighted ESA's fiscal year accomplishments, COVID-19 activities, and 2019 Ontario Electrical Safety Report.

The safety awards were presented by Josephina Erzetic, ESA's Chief Regulatory Officer and General Counsel in the categories of Worker Safety, Consumer and Home Safety, Powerline Safety, newly created Licensed Electrical Contractor Recognition Award and Chief Public Safety Officer Special Recognition Award.

The 2020 award recipients are:

Worker Safety: PUC Services Inc. – for its dedication to keep workers and the community safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the start of the pandemic, the PUC Services Inc. team created a mask committee composed of their own employees who sewed and distributed protective masks to fellow workers, who are often in situations where they work in close proximity to one another and the community.

Powerline Safety: Lori Gallaugher – for her outstanding leadership of the Utility Standards Forum (USF), a non-profit organization owned by 54 Ontario distributors, her contributions to ESA's Utility Advisory Council and numerous CSA standards committees, and for her devotion to developing safety standards in the utility sector. Through USF and under Ms. Gallaugher's leadership, Ontario Local Distribution Company's (LDCs) are able to share experiences, best practices and can strive for consistency in their approaches to running their operations in a safe manner in communities across the province.

Consumer and Home Safety: Hydro One Networks Inc. – for its innovative approach to educating consumers on an important safety issue through the 2019 Power Challenge. The Power Challenge focused on building consumer and home safety by educating community members of all ages on electrical safety through a series of custom interactive games, activities, and giveaways. In 2019, the Power Challenge visited 28 local and community-based events such as fairs and community fairs, engaging 24,000 Ontarians in Hydro One service areas.

ESA introduces the new Licensed Electrical Contractor Recognition Award

The award recognizes Licensed Electrical Contractors that have made a significant contribution to electrical safety in their workplace and in their communities at large.

Licensed Electrical Contractor Recognition Awards: Aecon Mining Construction Services

Aecon Mining Construction Services was recognized for their exemplary safety record by embracing "safety first" as a core business value and promoting a 'Zero Injury' culture. Aecon Mining Construction Services supports women in trades, contributes to the Canadian Red Cross and recently supported their communities during the COVID-19 pandemic with donation of N-95 masks for healthcare workers and grocery gift cards for families in need in their Indigenous communities.

Licensed Electrical Contractor Recognition Award: Carney Electric Ltd.

Carney Electric Ltd. was recognized for providing excellent customer service and safety expertise to customers in their communities. Carney Electric has been voted as one of the best electrical companies in the Halton Hills area. Through its participation in community initiatives such as fund-raising for the Georgetown Hospital, volunteering for town projects, Carney Electric has demonstrated that it is not only a great safety partner but also a strong community partner.

Chief Public Safety Officer's Special Recognition Award: Mohawk College Mohawk College has demonstrated leadership in the education sector through its long-standing commitment to incorporating electrically safe work practices. It is the only college to have incorporated electrical safety training into its regular curriculum as part the Electrical Engineering Technology –Power (EET) program, which will have a broad influence as their students move onto careers in the electrical trades, manufacturing, sales and safety industries within the electricity sector.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province. More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

