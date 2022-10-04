Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) Honoured Nationally for Digital Transformation Efforts

ESA wins inaugural CIO Award for its Inspector Mapping Tool

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 4, 2022 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) is proud to be selected as the inaugural CIO award winner by International Data Corporation (IDC) Canada and Foundry's CIO, for the implementation of an inspector mapping tool.

The CIO Awards celebrates Canadian organizations and the teams within them that are using IT in innovative ways to deliver business value, whether by creating competitive advantage, optimizing business processes, enabling growth or improving relationships with customers.

ESA's inspector mapping tool is an important element of its digital strategy. This new digital tool allows ESA's 270 inspectors to optimize their schedules and routes in the field to better manage emergencies to help ensure electrical and public safety in Ontario. It includes communication options for client text and email updates, reducing regulatory burden and improving the customer experience. This is a step change for ESA services as we communicate with permit holders intra-day to boost productivity.

A world-class panel of judges, including renowned former CIOs, selected this year's winning projects. Those recognised set a new standard for the use of enterprise technology in achieving organizational excellence. Honorees will be recognized at the Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada in November.

"We're excited to celebrate our inaugural class of CIO Awards Canada 2022, which honours Canadian IT organizations for projects driving digital business growth through technology innovation. Many projects are related to solutions for data management, work collaboration for hybrid work culture and digital transformation to improve business processes like predictive approaches to drive data value and reducing the carbon footprints.," said Lars Goransson, Managing Director, Canada, IDC. "We are honoured to showcase these achievements and the people behind them as we gather virtually to experience CIO's Future of Digital Innovation Summit & Awards Canada at the end of November. The event will be co-produced by IDC and Foundry's CIO. We're also pleased to co-present TECHNATION's Ingenious Awards at the Summit – it truly will be a celebration of innovation in Canada."

"CIOs have a responsibility to develop digital humanism for the needs of the user. ESA is delivering digital solutions as a modern and results-based regulator focused on burden reduction and providing business value to customers. Our project team did a fantastic job providing our Inspectors the ability to effectively create their daily schedule and route," said Kelley Irwin, Chief Information Officer, "Launching flexible and effective technical solutions is one enabler as ESA inspectors focus on high risk inspections and enhancing electrical safety across Ontario."

ESA by the numbers:

536,217 Inbound calls per year

270 Inspectors

406,796 inspections performed annually

500 ESA employees

More than 400,000 square miles to safeguard

15 million Ontarians to protect

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

