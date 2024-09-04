Electrical Safety Authority Announces New Member Appointments to the Board of Directors

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) announced the appointment of three new and experienced Board Members.

"As Chair and on behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce that Cara Clairman, Jeff Scott and Chris Fluit have been selected as new representatives to the ESA Board of Directors.," said ESA Chair Arjan Arenja.

Cara Clairman was appointed as the consumer representative on the board and has extensive experience in the energy and environmental sector related to legal, compliance and safety. For the last 13 years, as President and CEO, Ms Clairman has led Plug'n Drive, an organization dedicated to educating consumers on the benefits of electric vehicle adoption. She also brings a depth of governance experience in serving on a number of not-for-profit boards. Her 3-year term is effective August 30, 2024.

Jeff Scott is a representative of the Licensed Electrical Contractor community with a diverse electrical background, including expertise in EV charger installations and electrical preventative maintenance. Currently, he serves as Vice President at Smith and Long. Throughout his career, Mr. Scott has actively contributed to various boards and committees, including the Canadian Construction Association, the Electrical Apprenticeship Training Alliance Council, and the ESA Contractor Advisory Council. His new 3-year term begins on September 25, 2024.

Christopher Fluit has spent much of his career in roles relating to engineering, field service and business management. Presently, he is the Senior Vice President and General Manager for Eaton Canada and also serves as a volunteer as a Campaign Cabinet Member for the United Way of Halton and Hamilton. Mr. Fluit will represent the manufacturing industry at the Board table. His 3-year term is effective September 25, 2024.

Josie Erzetic, President and CEO of ESA said, "We are excited to welcome three new Board members. Their extensive experience and fresh insights, particularly in electrical contracting, manufacturing and consumer protection will benefit the Board and the organization".

ESA, with the assistance of an executive recruitment agency, conducted an open and public recruitment process over the last few months. Twelve members make up the ESA Board of Directors. To learn more about the Board of Directors, visit: https://esasafe.com/board-officers-executives/.

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

