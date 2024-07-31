ELECTRICAL SAFETY AUTHORITY ANNOUNCES ARJAN ARENJA AS NEW CHAIR

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Effective August 1, 2024, Arjan Arenja will serve as the new Chair of the Board of Directors of the Electrical Safety Authority (ESA).

"As outgoing Chair and on behalf of our Board of Directors, we are pleased to announce that Arjan Arenja has been appointed from among the board members to Chair the ESA Board of Directors. Arjan's experience in engineering, construction and board governance made him an excellent candidate for this role," said outgoing ESA Chair Christopher Hopper.

Mr. Arenja was first elected to the role in March 2019 by the Ontario Government. He is a highly accomplished professional with a broad range of experience in engineering, construction, and electrical (generation and safety) as well as corporate governance. He holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Waterloo and an Executive MBA from the Ivey School of Business, University of Western Ontario. In 2023, he received his governance education designation (ICD.D) with the Institute of Corporate Directors. Arjan is a licensed professional engineer with Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) and has held senior management roles in various organizations, including EXP, Royal Group Technologies, and Bruce Power. He is also an active volunteer and sits on the boards of several organizations including Engineers Canada and Palette Skills.

At the Electrical Safety Authority, he has served as Chair of the Audit and Investment Committee as well as People, Culture and Governance Committee. At Engineers Canada, Arjan was the Chair of the Human Resources Committee, the CEO Search Committee, and their Finance, Audit and Risk Committee.

Mr. Arenja took the opportunity to thank his colleagues and outgoing Chair Christopher Hopper. "We would like to thank Christopher for his nine years of leadership and service on the ESA Board of Directors. As the first Chair who was a Licensed Electrical Contractor, he provided exceptional insights, advice, and oversight in helping to transform the ESA into a modern regulator in the pursuit of an Ontario free of electrical harm.

Josie Erzetic , President and CEO of ESA commented that, "Arjan has always been a very experienced and engaged board member and we have ensured a seamless transition as he assumes the Chair role. ESA is also sincerely appreciative to Christopher for his dedication of service and commitment to the Board and electrical safety across our Province".

