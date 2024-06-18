Electrical Safety Authority and Proof Strategies Reveal the Truth About Unlicensed Electricians with Award-Winning Safety Campaign

"Don't Risk It" brings home seven awards including CPRS ACE Creative Campaign of the Year

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) and Proof Strategies have received seven awards from the Canadian Public Relations Society (CPRS), including 2024 ACE Best Creative Campaign, for the outstanding "Don't Risk It" campaign. The campaign raises awareness of the risks of unlicensed electrical work.

ESA engaged Proof Strategies to develop the integrated communications campaign, targeting the most at-risk city centres and populations in Ontario in both English and Punjabi, to educate homeowners on the importance of hiring Licensed Electrical Contractors (LECs) who file an electrical permit. The campaign delivered exceptional reach and positive response, driving a 41 per cent increase in year-over-year usage of ESA's contractor look-up tool. Those who saw the campaign were two times as likely to be familiar with the need to hire an LEC.

"Preventing electrical harm is our top priority at ESA, and this campaign is a shining example of how we educate Ontarians to keep them safe," said Josie Erzetic, President and CEO, Electrical Safety Authority. "We're honoured to be recognized by CPRS and immensely proud of the creativity and insight that went into this campaign. The real winners are Ontarians who increasingly make the right decision to work with Licensed Electrical Contractors."

"Don't Risk It" earned recognition at the 2024 CPRS ACE Awards gala in Toronto in the following categories:

Best Creative Campaign

GOLD – Digital Communications Campaign of the Year

SILVER – Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

SILVER – Best CSR or Cause-Related Campaign

The campaign also shone at the 2024 CPRS Awards of Excellence national conference gala in Mont Tremblant, Quebec:

GOLD – Best Non-Profit Campaign

BRONZE – Best Integrated Campaign

BRONZE – Canadian Marketing Communications Campaign of the Year

"These awards demonstrate a true partnership focused on results," said Vanessa Eaton, President, Proof Strategies. "It is through this kind of breakthrough, strategic work that we can effectively earn attention and create impact. We're proud to support ESA's important mission of keeping Ontarians safe from electrical harm."

To find a Licensed Electrical Contractor near you, visit HireLicensed.ca, and learn more about the campaign here.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com , through https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority .

About Proof Strategies

Proof Strategies is a communications, public affairs and government relations partner that Asks Better Questions™. As an independent agency founded in 1994, Proof Strategies has earned more than 325 awards for client work and industry leadership, including Best Workplace in Canada in 2010 by Great Place to Work™, Large Agency Team of the Year in 2020, 2023 and 2024 by the Canadian Public Relations Society and Caring Company Certification since 2022 by Imagine Canada. The Proof Strategies CanTrust Index™ is a leading source of insight on trust in Canada. Learn more at www.getproof.com and follow @get_proof on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

SOURCE Electrical Safety Authority

For further information, please contact: Electrical Safety Authority, 905-712-7819 or [email protected]; Rachel Radice, Proof Strategies, [email protected]