Electrical Safety Authority and Korea Electrical Safety Corporation Expand Cooperation to Promote Electrical Safety

ESA and KESCO will work together to improve electrical safety in several areas including:

Exchange of electrical safety Acts, regulations, policies and standards,

Exchange of information regarding electrical accident statistics, technical developments and training, including new technologies such as renewable energy and energy storage,

Reciprocal visits of experts for technical cooperation,

Consulting on electrical safety inspection methodology, such as ESA's new risk based oversight program,

Participating in training and seminars, such as continuing education programs and technical training for internal and external audiences.

"ESA's priority is to promote electrical safety in Ontario. We are dedicated to delivering modernized, better and faster customer services, and reducing the burden on businesses," says David Collie, President and CEO, Electrical Safety Authority. "Cooperating with other leading experts in the field of electrical safety, like KESCO, broadens our knowledge and brings a different perspective. We are pleased to participate in opportunities to promote shared knowledge and best practices to help reduce electrical-related harms and encourage electrical safety."

"Electricity today is one of the most essential sources of energy for humanity and civilization, however, as we face rapid industrial development and environmental changes, electricity is also subject to great changes," says Sung Wan Cho, President and CEO of Korea Electrical Safety Corporation. "Close collaboration with professional organizations in the field of electrical safety management, like ESA, is crucial to accomplish such feat, and it is the precious opportunities to learn and share the technical knowledge and know-how of electrical safety management to greatly improve the electrical safety of the entire world."

KESCO was established by the government of South Korea in 1974 to help prevent electrical safety incidents. It is responsible for inspections of electrical facilities and research and development of technology for the promotion of electrical safety.

About the Electrical Safety Authority

The Electrical Safety Authority's (ESA's) role is to enhance public electrical safety in Ontario. As an administrative authority acting on behalf of the Government of Ontario, ESA is responsible for administering specific regulations related to the Ontario Electrical Safety Code, the licensing of Electrical Contractors and Master Electricians, electricity distribution system safety, and electrical product safety. ESA works extensively with stakeholders throughout the province on education, training and promotion to foster electrical safety across the province.

More information on the Electrical Safety Authority can be found at www.esasafe.com, through https://twitter.com/homeandsafety and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ElectricalSafetyAuthority.

About the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation

The Korea Electrical Safety Corporation (KESCO), the only institution specializing in electrical safety management in ROK to protect the lives and properties of people against electrical accidents, pursues establishment of safe world without electrical accidents as the reason for its existence.

KESCO is involved in the following range of tasks;

Execute inspection prior to the use from the stage of construction of power plant for generation of electricity as well as periodic inspections and testing.

Execute tests to ensure electricity generated from power plant is safely supplied to transmission lines.

Execute approval of plans for construction of and inspection of substation for transformation of voltage.

Execute periodic inspections for safety prior to and during the use of all electrical facilities (factory, apartment and commercial outlets, etc.)

More information on the Korea Electrical Safety Corporation can be found at eng.kesco.or.kr.

