Electrical Safety Authority and ECRA Advisory Council continue to support world-leading electrical injury research and patient experience at Sunnybrook Ross Tilley Burn Centre

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 16, 2021 /CNW/ - The Electrical Safety Authority (ESA) in alignment with the ECRA Advisory Council (AC) will once again donate $250,000 over the next five years to the Sunnybrook Ross Tilley Burn Centre, accelerating discovery and improving the quality of life for people with electrical burn injuries. Since 2006, ESA and ECRA AC have supported the Ross Tilley Burn Centre and continue to partner with patients to help share their stories of safety and recovery.

"At ESA, we are so grateful to the Ross Tilley Burn Centre for providing world-leading electrical burn injury research and care to our industry," said Soussanna Karas, Director of Licensing at ESA. "These injuries, especially those with no apparent wounds and burns, continue to be misunderstood and ESA and ECRA AC are proud to support the work in making specialized care possible at the Centre."

"Together with ESA, ECRA AC is a strong supporter of the Ross Tilley Burn Centre as we rely on their medical knowledge and expertise to help all of our colleagues in the electrical sector with the physical and mental recovery associated with electrical injuries," said Joe Kurpe, Chair, ECRA AC. "As specialized treatments are constantly being developed we are delighted to contribute to the innovative research that will assist in recovery."

According to ESA's Ontario Electrical Safety Report 2020, the rate of occupational electrical-related fatalities has decreased by 26 per cent when comparing 2011-2015 and 2016-2020. Furthermore, the total number of emergency department visits for electrical injury (occupation and non-occupational) has also decreased by 40% in the past ten years.

The Ross Tilley Burn Centre is the largest of its kind in Canada and is the only program in Ontario that provides a wide range of services, from admission to follow-up and reconstructive surgery.

